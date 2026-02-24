New Relic plans to expand AI agent observability

New Relic plans to expand its agentic AI support but will work with partners in adjacent markets rather than moving into new territory itself.

This week's launch of new features, all in preview until next quarter, more deeply embed AI agents into the vendor's observability and AIOps platform. But while some of its competitors with similar roots in application performance monitoring expand into directly automating the software delivery lifecycle, New Relic will continue to focus on agentic integrations with partners in those areas, according to Brian Emerson, the company's chief product officer.

"When we've identified a problem with a specific change that happened in the infrastructure or configuration, we can push that information back into an agent on the CI/CD side," with a partner such as Amazon or Microsoft's GitHub, Emerson said. "It used to take hardcoded API integrations to get that work done, and now it's just dynamic and fluid. The agents are smart enough to figure out how to interact, versus having to build API connection points everywhere."

Within New Relic, a new SRE Agent will perform incident investigations into observability data alongside incident management tools from ServiceNow, Atlassian and PagerDuty, Emerson said. But New Relic's tools won't include an AI agent control plane to control incident remediation that overlaps with those partner tools.

"ServiceNow doesn't have its own observability stack, so for customers using New Relic, [ServiceNow ITSM] is going to ask the New Relic agent, 'What do you know about the service? What users are impacted?" he said. "That same analysis that our SRE Agent is driving inside of our system, you can now use to answer questions coming from ServiceNow or a different place."

Similarly, a new no-code AI agent builder platform that will soon ship from New Relic isn't meant to replace general-purpose agent builders but to enable New Relic users to refine AI agents' analysis into their own systems. For humans directly using the New Relic system as they triage incidents, these and the new SRE Agent will also surface recommendations using automated root cause analysis and support the automation of repetitive workflows.