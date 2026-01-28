Dynatrace AI agents draw on new observability integrations

Add Dynatrace to the growing list of enterprise IT vendors vying to take control of the context used to guide AI agent-based automation.

Tech analysts predict that this year and next will determine whether enterprises can achieve significant return on investment from generative AI, including AI agents, individual compute units that can collaborate independently to take actions using large language models (LLMs) and other IT automation tools. As the industry's focus shifted over the past year from generative AI models to agents, human prompt engineering with chatbots evolved into context engineering, a holistic approach to grounding groups of AI agents in the optimal set of corporate data, LLMs and tools.

Over the last six months, IT vendors ranging from DevSecOps platform providers to cloud hyperscalers and observability tool purveyors have shipped their own AI agent platforms, all of which tout a grounding in broader context.

"There is a lot of interest in the idea of what types of decisions a CIO or technology leadership team is willing to cede to these tools," said Stephen Elliot, an analyst at IDC. "We're going to see that more and more this year, but there's the question of whether they trust that these agents have the right information to make the right decisions. For that to happen, a certain level of reasoning and contextual history are foundational ingredients."

From manual ops to supervised autonomy This week, Dynatrace overhauled its observability platform, adding what it described as an agentic operating system, Dynatrace Intelligence, and a set of Dynatrace Intelligence Agents. Some of these new agents act as operators supervising the others, while domain agents specialize in particular IT workflows, such as issue prevention and remediation, business observability and security operations. You have all this information, but it's still humans that are gluing together the action, and that's really what we want to change. Steve TackChief product officer, Dynatrace The goal with Dynatrace Intelligence is to get "from just alerts and into action" with human-supervised autonomy in the platform, said Dynatrace Chief Product Officer Steve Tack during a keynote presentation at the vendor's Perform conference this week. "One of the common themes that we hear [from customers] is that 'We're drowning in data, but we're still starving for action,'" Tack said during the presentation. "You have all this information, but it's still humans that are gluing together the action, and that's really what we want to change." Behind the scenes, Dynatrace also pulled real user monitoring (RUM) data into its back-end Grail data lakehouse and Smartscape knowledge graph; collapsed separate interfaces for different hyperscalers into a single view in its Clouds app; and polished its developer interface with direct views into infrastructure such as databases associated with their applications in IDE tools including VS Code or Windsurf. Data and UI consolidation is key to enhancing AI agent context, said Torsten Volk, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget. "Context engineering is about providing the LLM with all the context and relationships needed to make deterministic decisions," Volk said. "The fact that it’s combined in a single view should be a given, as otherwise it wouldn't be useful context. Each context source Dynatrace adds -- whether it's RUM data, CMDB relationships or feature flag state -- tightens that loop and increases the range of scenarios where their agents can operate at least semi-autonomously." Dynatrace Chief Product Officer Steve Tack introduces the new Dynatrace Intelligence agentic AI platform during a 2026 Perform conference keynote presentation.