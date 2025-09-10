Under Cisco, Splunk AI roadmap tees up pricing overhaul

BOSTON -- Splunk's AI ambitions will transform its pricing approach, potentially addressing longstanding customer gripes about data ingestion costs.

Splunk leaders disclosed these AI roadmap plans in interviews with Informa TechTarget this week, following the launch of the Cisco Data Fabric architecture, which will expand federated data management features and tie in Cisco tools such as AI Canvas. Many of the new features demonstrated during Splunk's annual user conference this week are slated for release over the next six months.

Plans to expand federated search and analytics on the new platform will, by design, lower customers' ingestion costs by keeping data in place instead of importing and indexing everything within Splunk's back end, according to Mangesh Pimpalkhare, senior vice president and general manager of Splunk Platform at Cisco. However, over the next three months, Splunk will also test a new pricing model that focuses on analytics rather than data.

"The idea of federation changes the economics [of the platform] for the customer," Pimpalkhare said in an interview. "But even the parts that are getting processed by Splunk, we are going to pilot a new pricing model that is multi-dimensional, separates out ingestion and analytics and starts dropping the unit price on data management to the bare minimum."

The new pricing pilot program will simplify product licensing, enabling customers to start with essential features and expand to additional data analysis over time. This is similar to the updates in Splunk Enterprise Security version 8.2 this week, which combined previously separate security orchestration and response (SOAR), threat intelligence management, user entity behavior analytics, and security information and event management tools into Essentials and Premier editions. In addition to UI integration between the previously separate tools, the new Splunk Enterprise Security Premier edition now includes licenses for SOAR that are no longer limited to named users within the company.

Under the new pilot program, Splunk will also provide cost management features that map spending to specific services and allow customers to allocate a more predictable level of overall spending to different parts of the platform as needed, Pimpalkhare said in the interview.

Mangesh Pimpalkhare, senior vice president and general manager of Splunk Platform at Cisco, presents during the .conf25 keynote.