A month-by-month roadmap for the three phases of FinOps

FinOps is a critical part of a successful cloud management strategy. Rising cloud spend, AI expenses and competitive urgency mean you need FinOps to achieve financial discipline and improve cloud ROI.

The overarching concept behind FinOps is accountability. Specific concepts include:

Each team within the organization takes ownership of its cloud usage.

Business value drives all decision-making.

Transparency and collaboration are critical.

Many IT leaders are already familiar with FinOps and they face two key questions:

How do I start the FinOps adoption process? How long will FinOps adoption take?

The following sample roadmap offers a month-by-month schedule of the phases for your FinOps initiative.

How to launch a successful FinOps initiative Establishing a successful FinOps environment begins with completing three foundational steps. Step 1. Establish a FinOps team to participate in the FinOps project Establish a cross-functional FinOps team consisting of stakeholders.

Define team member roles, including FinOps practitioner, cloud accounting specialist, engineering leads, product owners and more.

Define a Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, and Informed (RACI) project management structure. Step 2. Develop evaluation criteria for FinOps tooling Investigate and integrate a technology and tooling structure, including: Cloud-native solutions.

Cloud service provider tools.

Third-party platforms.

Automation systems and best practices. Step 3. Define resource management standards Establish the role of metadata and tagging in accountability.

Outline showback and chargeback requirements.

Construct a minimum tagging schema that you can scale later.

Establish a formula for measuring the ROI for your FinOps deployment.

Investigate automation and enforcement mechanisms for tagging.