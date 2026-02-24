Red Hat, Nvidia tighten integration with AI Factory

Red Hat and Nvidia said this week they've begun doing more of the heavy lifting to integrate their software products before they ship, resulting in a new full-stack AI Factory platform designed to push enterprise AI into production.

Previously, Red Hat and Nvidia collaborated on open-source projects, and partners, including hardware vendors such as Dell, integrated their products to deliver AI infrastructure for enterprises such as Northrop Grumman. Now, the two companies are working together directly from an earlier stage of product development to create a turnkey system called Red Hat AI Factory with Nvidia.

"Previously … there was a little bit of a time delay for hardware enablement on new [hardware] architectures, because we had to work through this open source process," said Justin Boitano, vice president of enterprise AI at Nvidia. "We've closed that gap so we can support new hardware together at the time it comes to market, which lets enterprises buy the latest infrastructure [and] the full software stack from both companies and get support from both of us."

Red Hat AI Factory with Nvidia comes with pre-configured AI models, including IBM Granite, Nvidia Nemotron and Cosmos open models, delivered as Nvidia NIM microservices, along with Nvidia NeMo AI agent lifecycle software.

It also builds in a set of Red Hat AI products newly collected under the name Red Hat AI Enterprise: Red Hat AI Inference Server, Red Hat OpenShift AI and Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI.

Other pre-integrated components include:

AI observability and security tools that Red Hat acquired with Chatterbox Labs in December, integrated with the Nvidia DOCA framework that runs applications on BlueField DPUs and SuperNICs

AI inference utilities such as Red Hat vLLM, Nvidia TensorRT-LLM and Nvidia Dynamo.

This combined tool set produces AI Factory features such as automatic GPU orchestration using pooled infrastructure and checkpointing to protect long-running jobs, the companies said.

The upside for organizations is ease of use and automation … plus pricing pressure at the hardware level. Rob Strechay,Analyst, TheCube Research

The Red Hat AI Factory with Nvidia faces competition from other large IT vendors with their own AI factory products, including Broadcom, HPE and all the major cloud providers. But it adds another strong choice for enterprises, said Rob Strechay, an analyst with TheCube Research and Smuget Consulting.

"The upside for organizations is ease of use and automation from a skill set perspective, if you use Kubernetes already and Red Hat Kubernetes in particular, plus pricing pressure at the hardware level if you get all the automation and secret sauce from Red Hat," he said. "It is a real challenger and solves a number of things Nvidia doesn't have that will put it on par with Azure Stack from Microsoft."