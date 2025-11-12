Northrop Grumman, Ford prep AI infrastructure with OpenShift

ATLANTA – For two major enterprises, implementing AI infrastructure first depends on a strong base in IT automation at scale.

That was the message from speakers from aerospace and defense contractor Northrop Grumman and automaker Ford Motor Company during Red Hat's OpenShift Commons co-located event here during KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2025 this week. Each company's representatives presented on how their internal developer platforms have evolved to deliver hands-off automation consistently across multiple cloud and data center environments, which will form the substrate for each company's AI infrastructure.

"For AI to be successful, we need a foundational infrastructure … that is self-healing, to a certain extent, and always up to date," said Satish Puranam, technical leader and manager of cloud at Ford, during a Q&A at the end of his presentation.

Northrop Grumman's GitOps aids on-prem setup At Northrop Grumman, the adoption of infrastructure as code and GitOps on OpenShift beginning in 2020 brought order to a "Wild West" environment. It also guided recent efforts by IT teams to set up a 30,000-core on-premises GPU farm within three months this year. The company worked with a vendor consortium led by Dell, which assembled an infrastructure stack with Dell servers and switches, Nvidia GPUs, Red Hat OpenShift AI and DDN data storage, according to co-presenter Joseph McConnell, infrastructure automation center of excellence lead at Northrop Grumman, during a Q&A session at the end of his Commons presentation. "We're working with Dell, in particular, with our future tech group, to create what we're calling a single SKU, so we'll have a standardized environment with all the devices that we need … as well as all the licensing," McConnell said. "We'll be deploying a bunch of these in different environments, and those will all be managed by different programs." Randy Ellefsen (left) and Joseph McConnell of Northrop Grumman present at Red Hat OpenShift Commons 2025. For the enterprise Kubernetes team, setting up its first on-premises GPU cluster this year was a significant milestone, said Randy Ellefsen, staff information systems analyst at Northrop Grumman, who co-presented with McConnell. "We've been in the cloud for a while, so we aren't used to dealing with hardware," Ellefsen said during the session Q&A. "Sometimes hardware shows up broken -- we're used to software problems, so dealing with all that was interesting." The team’s efforts to streamline Kubernetes cluster and application setup in the cloud using OpenShift, Argo CD and a custom infrastructure-as-code workflow based on Bash scripts were essential for adding software layers to the GPU farm, Ellefsen said during an interview with Informa TechTarget after the presentation. "Our current GitOps process largely impacted how we deployed this particular cluster," Ellefsen said. "We use it ourselves to build out our cluster, but for our customers that are using the cluster, we also install a CI/CD pipeline with Tekton and Argo CD." There were some nuances in setting up hardware initially and some deviations from the standard process when working with partners who weren't as familiar with the company's internal tools. However, like the single-SKU hardware design, GitOps workflows will make it easier to repeat the process as the environment expands, Ellefsen said.