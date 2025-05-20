Nvidia AI platform for cloud GPU providers widens supply

Nvidia's new GPU marketplace marks a strategic direction for the AI chip giant as it looks to fulfill worldwide market demand for lower-cost AI compute power.

The vendor introduced DGX Cloud Lepton Monday at Computex, a tech trade show in Taiwan. The platform connects developers who need compute resources to build agentic and physical AI applications with tens of thousands of available GPUs, Nvidia said.

The vendor said Nvidia Cloud Partners such as CoreWeave, Lambda and Yotta Data Services will offer Nvidia Blackwell, Nvidia's most powerful AI chip, and its other advanced GPUs on the DGX Lepton marketplace.

Addressing challenges This launch reflects some challenges in the AI hardware market and for vendors that are trying to provide cloud-based GPUs. While Nvidia dominates the GPU market, it can't keep up with the demand, said Gartner analyst Chirag Dekate. Not just Nvidia, but Nvidia's supply chain can barely keep up with the demand, and demand far exceeds supply. Chirag DekateAnalyst, Gartner "Not just Nvidia, but Nvidia's supply chain can barely keep up with the demand, and demand far exceeds supply," Dekate said. The lack of supply has been fruitful for GPU cloud providers. In the past few years, two types of GPU cloud providers have popped up in the marketplace. Leading GPU-as-a-service companies such as CoreWeave, Crusoe and Lambda that boast extreme scale and strategic partnerships with the cloud provider giants, Dekate said. On the other hand, some emerging GPU-as-a-service companies struggle to find customers because the service is not cheap. These vendors must shoulder the cost of deploying the GPUs and data centers and manage them all. This year, Nvidia began switching from its Hopper chip to Blackwell and is now readying to replace Blackwell with Rubin. "You are now seeing GPU-as-a-service companies struggle," Dekate said. "[They] are struggling because every generation switch not only comes with capability. With that comes not just the additive cost structure of acquiring, procuring and applying the systems, but also the problem of trying to support and power many of these ecosystems." He added that moving from one GPU generation to another triggers a need for more power. While the leading GPU-as-a-service providers can deal with these costs, emerging providers can't. This is where DGX Cloud Lepton comes in, Dekate said. "For end users that want access to GPUs and GPU-as-a-service to spin up AI projects or products, I think DGX Cloud Lepton enables them to discover and, more importantly, abstract away the complexity of building these clusters themselves," he said. "They can easily access GPUs through these providers in a simplified manner." The strategy shows how Nvidia is trying to help smaller GPU service companies navigate the market changes. "It is widening the pool of providers," said Nick Patience, an analyst at The Futurum Group. Moreover, in a world in which AI factories are emerging, this product could provide the layer needed to "power some of the AI products of the future," Dekate said.