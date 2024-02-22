AI vendor finds opportunity amid AI computing problem

With the growth of generative AI, a big problem enterprises and vendors are concerned with is computing power.

Generative AI systems such as ChatGPT suck up large amounts of compute to train and run, making them costly.

One AI vendor trying to address the massive need for compute is Lambda.

A growing AI vendor The GPU cloud vendor, which provides cloud services including GPU compute as well as hardware systems, revealed it had achieved a valuation of more than $1.5 billion valuation after raising $320 million in a Series C funding round. The vendor was founded in 2012 and has focused on building AI infrastructure at scale. As a provider of cloud services based on H100 Tensor Core GPUs from its partner Nvidia, Lambda gives AI developers access to architectures for training, fine-tuning, and inferencing generative AI and large language models (LLMs). One of the early investors and a participator in the latest funding round is Gradient Ventures. Gradient Ventures first invested in the AI vendor in 2018 and then did so again in 2022. The investment fund became interested in Lambda during a time when the vendor faced the challenge of trying to build AI models without having the workstation and infrastructure it needed. This led Lambda to start building AI hardware that researchers can use. "That's why we were excited is that we saw this sort of challenge to the development," said Zachary Bratun-Glennon, general partner at Gradient Ventures. "Since then, we've been excited as the product has developed." Lambda grew from building workstations to hosting servers for customers that had bigger compute needs and budgets and then to offering a cloud service with which users can point and click on their own desktop without needing to buy a specialized workstation. "Our excitement is just seeing them meet the developer and the researcher where they are with what they need," Bratun-Glennon said.

An opportunity for Lambda Lambda's current fundraising success comes as the vendor continues to take advantage of the demand for computing in the age of generative AI, Futurum Group research director Mark Beccue said. "I really think the fundraise ... has got to do with that opportunistic idea that AI compute is in high demand, and they're going to jump on it," he said. As a vendor with experience building on-premises GPU hardware for data centers, Lambda appeals to investors because of the options it brings to enterprises, he added. Lambda also enables enterprises to get up and running quickly with their generative AI projects, Constellation Research founder R "Ray" Wang said. "GenAI on demand is the best way to look at it," Wang said. "Lambda labs basically says, 'Hey, we've got the fastest, the best, and not necessarily the cheapest but a reasonably priced ability to actually get LLMs on demand.'" "What people are rushing to deliver is the ability to give you your compute power when you need it," he continued.