CIO playbook for treating work visas as enterprise risk

Executive summary Shifts in H-1B and related visa policies expose CIOs to operational, compliance and talent continuity risks that can delay or derail technology initiatives. Yet most organizations lack formal frameworks to assess or mitigate this exposure.

By defining, quantifying and assigning ownership for immigration dependency, CIOs can integrate visa-related exposure into enterprise risk management frameworks, enabling proactive monitoring, contingency planning and business continuity.

As stewards of tech talent and delivery capability, CIOs must collaborate across HR, legal, finance and compliance to elevate immigration risk to the board level, ensure visibility in enterprise risk registers and position IT as a proactive risk mitigator rather than a reactive function.

When the Trump Administration announced sweeping changes to H-1B visa policy, CIOs across the country faced an uncomfortable reality: They had no formal framework to assess or mitigate the risk.

For many IT departments, visa-dependent workers don't just fill talent gaps. They are also the pipeline. When immigration policy shifts, the effects cascade through technology operations, product timelines and digital transformation initiatives. Tech talent shortages in the U.S. make visa-dependent workers not only convenient but also essential for maintaining competitive technology capabilities.

Tech giants rely heavily on the H-1B visa program. Among the top six employers of approved H-1B beneficiaries are Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft, according to data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Yet most organizations treat immigration risk as a transactional HR function.

"Immigration dependency for most enterprises and providers is a way of doing business," said Sunder Sarangan, executive director with global technology research and advisory firm ISG.

When policy changes force a project team into legal limbo, IT leaders scramble to respond without the governance structures or contingency plans that accompany other enterprise risks.

CIOs should integrate immigration policy into their enterprise risk management framework, recognizing that visa policy represents a material risk to business operations.

Why formalize immigration risk? There are many reasons why CIOs should consider formalizing immigration as an enterprise risk category. Formalizing immigration as an enterprise risk transforms an invisible vulnerability into a managed one with proper governance, monitoring and mitigation plans. Without formalization, organizations face the following: Delayed project launches. Teams grounded by visa processing delays can derail critical initiatives.

Teams grounded by visa processing delays can derail critical initiatives. Abandoned projects. Inability to fill key positions forces companies to scale back or cancel strategic work.

Inability to fill key positions forces companies to scale back or cancel strategic work. Compliance penalties. Violations that never appear in risk reports until it's too late.

Violations that never appear in risk reports until it's too late. Crisis management. Reactive scrambling instead of proactive planning when policy changes hit. Consider a financial services company launching a cloud migration with four H-1B developers. Six months in, visa renewals face unexpected delays. Two team members must stop working while applications are pending. The project slips by a quarter. The company misses a regulatory deadline. A visa processing delay becomes an SEC compliance issue.

6-step framework: Making immigration policy an enterprise risk category For CIOs ready to formalize immigration as an enterprise risk, the following framework provides a systematic approach to integration with existing risk management structures. Step 1: Define the risk Start by explaining the immigration risk in business terms that resonate beyond the IT organization. This isn't about visa categories or immigration law; it's about workforce availability, project delivery capability and operational continuity. The global talent risk extends beyond individual visa holders to encompass the organization's ability to access skilled workers worldwide. "CIOs and IT leaders should look to the dependency of their organization on labor that is composed of individuals needing temporary work visas," said John Connolly, senior managing director at Guidepost Solutions. Connolly said calculating the amount of time it takes to identify the need for those individuals, completing the application process and onboarding them is a good base metric to follow. Combining this data with project delays caused by insufficiently trained staff reveals the enterprise-wide impact of this dependency. Step 2: Quantify the exposure Once the risk is defined, organizations need concrete metrics to measure their vulnerability. "The simplest and most important metric for quantifying risk exposure is the number of employees and key suppliers who are dependent on a visa," Sarangan said. Without quantification, immigration remains a theoretical concern rather than a measurable business risk. Manish Jain, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group, said for many organizations, a key part of quantifying the risk can be done via the following metrics: VDR (visa dependency ratio): the percentage of IT workforce on H-1B, L-1B or other visas.

(visa dependency ratio): the percentage of IT workforce on H-1B, L-1B or other visas. VDR-C (visa dependency ratio for critical resources).

(visa dependency ratio for critical resources). VRS (visa renewal success rates).

(visa renewal success rates). TTH (time-to-hire for visa-ready candidates versus local candidates). "These metrics will help highlight operational exposure and frame immigration policy as a strategic risk impacting talent continuity," Jain said. Step 3: Assign ownership Clear ownership is essential for effective risk management. Immigration risk touches multiple departments, making it crucial to establish who has ultimate accountability. "The greatest implementation challenge is the impact immigration has across the organization because it involves many different areas of the organization in a variety of ways," Connolly said. "To avoid finger-pointing and ensure a coordinated effort, it should be housed under a compliance officer who can engage across these departments and ensure the needs of the organization are met." However, governance models may vary. Jain said that given this relates to worker mobility, governance should still be led by HR with a cross-functional risk committee, where IT contributes with specific actions around workforce planning for IT-specific resource areas. Regardless of who owns the risk formally, the CIO must own IT's contribution. This means designating a leadership-level individual to serve as the primary liaison, maintaining current data on visa dependency, and participating in policy development and mitigation planning. Step 4: Integrate into enterprise risk management framework Immigration risk policy should be presented in the same locations and processes as other enterprise risks -- including the corporate risk register, regular board briefings, strategic planning sessions and business continuity plans. "Leaders should also ensure the availability, currency and robustness of business continuity plans for critical functions or processes that are highly dependent on employees or provider staff on visas," Sarangan said. Work with your enterprise risk management team to determine where immigration risk fits in the existing taxonomy. In many cases, it will be categorized under workforce risk or geopolitical risk. The important thing is that it becomes a permanent, recognized element of the risk landscape. Step 5: Set governance and monitoring Establish regular reporting cadences and accountability structures. At a minimum, this should include quarterly updates on key metrics, tracking policy changes, status reports on visa processing for critical roles and assessing emerging risks. "A key mitigation strategy is planning by knowing when visa authorizations are expiring and when the next wave of visa-approved workers will be arriving," Connolly said. "This helps avoid gaps in your workforce as you move forward." Step 6: Develop mitigation plans Once the risk is quantified and governance is established, organizations need concrete strategies to reduce their vulnerability. "Mitigation strategies can come in all shapes and sizes," Connolly said. "However, visa portfolio diversification, while seeming to be straightforward, is not always that way. Every visa category has different statutory requirements, and they are not always interchangeable." Jain recommends organizations look at diversification of visa types, nearshoring or friendshoring talent and building contingency plans with contract staffing partners locally and in geographies that have relatively stable trade relations with their HQ country. He cautions that these diversification strategies are easier said than done, especially if you are in the United States, as there are very few countries with which the U.S. has stable trade relations. Robust business continuity plans would be the primary approach to mitigate or manage any risk, Sarangan said. The cost of specific mitigation strategies should be compared with the cost of a readily deployable business continuity plan, which includes the provider ecosystem.