How rising H-1B visa costs threaten IT talent strategies

The H-1B visa program has become the backbone of IT talent acquisition.

The program allows U.S. companies to sponsor highly skilled foreign workers annually. Roughly two-thirds of these visas go to computer-related roles, with tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google collectively receiving tens of thousands of approvals each year. For many organizations, H-1B workers fill critical gaps in AI, cybersecurity and specialized engineering roles that domestic talent pools cannot adequately supply.

The number of H-1B visas granted every year has always been somewhat limited, generally hovering around 85,000 with costs to employers ranging from $1,700 to $4,500. On Sept. 19, 2025, the Trump Administration imposed a $100,000 annual fee on new H-1B visa applications. The proclamation fundamentally alters the economics of international hiring and could consolidate talent among only the largest corporations that can absorb the premium costs.

How is the H-1B visa changing? The H-1B visa program allows 85,000 visas annually through a lottery system. The new policy transforms H-1B visa applications from an affordable lottery system into a premium investment. Key changes in H-1B visa policy include the following: Fee s tructure. The new policy will now require a $100,000 payment for each application. This represents more than a 2,000% increase from current filing costs. Companies may pay $300,000 upfront for a three-year visa or $100,000 annually.

The new policy will now require a $100,000 payment for each application. This represents more than a 2,000% increase from current filing costs. Companies may pay $300,000 upfront for a three-year visa or $100,000 annually. Wage requirements. The proclamation directs the U.S. Department of Labor to raise prevailing wage levels. This ensures H-1B workers aren't hired at below-market rates compared to U.S. workers.

The proclamation directs the U.S. Department of Labor to raise prevailing wage levels. This ensures H-1B workers aren't hired at below-market rates compared to U.S. workers. Timeline and implementation. The policy went into effect Sept. 21, 2025, with a one-year expiration date. It can be extended if the administration determines it serves U.S. interests. The policy applies only to new petitions for workers currently outside the United States. Current H-1B holders in the country remain unaffected.

How will the H-1B visa change affect businesses? The $100,000 H-1B fee increase will impact businesses in a number of ways across multiple operations. Cost and competitive impact Hemant Mohapatra, partner and adviser at Lightspeed India, said the H-1B changes will create a clear divide across larger and smaller vendors. "This $100,000 fee will advantage big tech companies that can afford it while shutting out smaller companies and startups, essentially concentrating talent and power among the tech giants," Mohapatra said. "Not only does this impact modern talent, but it will also affect the future talent pipeline with international students hesitant to come to the U.S. The effect on innovation timelines will be severe in specialized fields. Mohapatra said companies should expect a major brain drain in the short term. Not just IT workers, but also highly skilled Ph.Ds – including health care workers -- and research leaders in semiconductors, biotech, space and robotics. Geographic shifts Organizations will also be affected in terms of where and how they do business. "In addition to the cost considerations, this policy may push companies to reconsider how and in what locations they build their innovation capacity," said Shashi Bellamkonda, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "We may see nearshoring and offshoring become more common as companies try to source talent from less-expensive markets." Disproportionate effect on smaller organizations It is also likely that the changes will have a disproportionate effect on smaller organizations. "The impact will likely be felt most by small and mid-sized organizations -- since larger companies can more easily absorb the extra costs -- and the new process seems to favor higher-skilled, better-paid workers," Bellamkonda said. Managed services risk Alex Bakker, director of primary research at Information Services Group, highlights an often-overlooked concern with managed services risk. "Does the organization have contracts with managed services providers that are built on the assumption of H-1B employees?" Bakker said. "Many IT departments rely on third-party providers whose cost structures may be fundamentally disrupted." Academic and pipeline effects There is also likely to be an impact on the academic landscape as well as the overall pipeline of skilled technical graduates. "Only the most hopeful international students who think they have a real shot of landing a visa after school will risk coming to the U.S.," Mohapatra said. "Top talent will head to other countries such as the UK and Australia." Bellamkonda echoes that concern, saying the uncertainty may cause some talent to leave the U.S. and explore opportunities around the globe. Only the most sought-after talent may continue the H-1B route.

How should business leaders address the change? While the immediate operational impact may seem urgent, Bakker provides an important perspective. "In the short term, the situation does not change, because the H-1B changes apply to the application and lottery award process for next year," he said. "So, the impacts are primarily around the future -- but there is work that can begin now." Legal and compliance planning The new policy creates immediate compliance risks due to unclear implementation details and undefined terms. Immigration attorney Tahmina Watson said organizations must act quickly to assess their exposure while key regulatory questions remain unanswered. Businesses should consider taking the following steps to determine exposure and reduce risk: Conduct a workforce audit. Businesses should identify which employees are currently on H-1B visas, which cases may require amendments or extensions in the next 12 months, and which prospective hires will need sponsorship.

Businesses should identify which employees are currently on H-1B visas, which cases may require amendments or extensions in the next 12 months, and which prospective hires will need sponsorship. Budget planning. If the $100,000 fee is imposed at the registration stage, it would dramatically alter participation in the lottery, Watson said. However, if it is due only after selection, the risk profile is different. For most small businesses and startups, the fee will likely be financially prohibitive, so early modeling is critical.

If the $100,000 fee is imposed at the registration stage, it would dramatically alter participation in the lottery, Watson said. However, if it is due only after selection, the risk profile is different. For most small businesses and startups, the fee will likely be financially prohibitive, so early modeling is critical. Explore complementary visa categories. For key roles, Watson advises organizations to consider visa options such as O-1 (extraordinary ability), TN (for Canadian and Mexican professionals), E-2 (for investors from treaty countries) or even the International Entrepreneur Rule as interim solutions. Immediate operational steps While there are some longer-term considerations, there are also immediate concerns. Watson's recommendations for the transition period include the following: Minimize travel. Until there is clarity on implementation and compliance, Watson said they are advising clients to avoid unnecessary international travel to prevent unexpected disruptions to re-entry.

Until there is clarity on implementation and compliance, Watson said they are advising clients to avoid unnecessary international travel to prevent unexpected disruptions to re-entry. Prepare for disruptions. HR and legal teams should be ready for rejected or delayed filings and build contingency plans for business-critical roles.

HR and legal teams should be ready for rejected or delayed filings and build contingency plans for business-critical roles. Educate stakeholders. Leadership and hiring managers should be briefed on how these changes could affect timelines, budgets and head count planning.