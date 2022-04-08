H-1B, green card work visa bill advances after testy debate

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee has approved a bill to make it easier for H-1B workers from India, in particular, to get green cards. Although the Democratic sponsors called the bill bipartisan, debate with Republicans late Wednesday suggested a different story.

This legislation, the Equal Access to Green Cards for Legal Employment (Eagle) Act, also affects employers' use of the H-1B work visa program. Under this bill, employers will provide public notice of new H-1B positions to a Dept. of Labor website, including salary or wage range information, benefits, location and description of the job.

The bill, which will move on to the House floor, also restricts H-1B employment to no more than half of an employer's workforce, a provision aimed at the heaviest users of the visa, offshore outsourcing firms. The bill doesn't expand the number of H-1B visas or employment-based visas issued per year, but it will reshuffle how green cards are issued.

"Because of the per-country caps, foreign nationals from some countries must wait decades in the immigrant visa backlog," said Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. "In some instances, the backlog is so long that the promise of a green card is practically illusory."

Under today's visa rules, no country gets more than 7% of available employment-based green card visas. Most people who obtain green cards first start on a temporary H-1B work visas. About 75% of visa holders are from India and can wait decades for a green card for permanent residency because of the per-country cap. If the per-country cap ends, applicants will be in one long line and the green cards will be distributed first come, first serve.

Congress has tried to get rid of the per-country cap before. In 2019, in a bipartisan 365-65 vote, the House approved a bill to remove the per-country caps, but it didn't advance in the Senate. Although the 2019 bill passed with considerable Republican backing, its members may not be as eager to lend support this time around if their opposition on the Judiciary Committee is a preview of what's ahead.