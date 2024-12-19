How to get a job as a data scientist: It starts with skills

Individuals with the technical and soft skills needed for data science are sought after in the job market, and there are upskilling resources for job seekers who want to improve their skills to land a job as a data scientist.

Data scientists design experiments and build models based on data. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that the employment of data scientists will grow 36% from 2023 to 2033, which is considerably faster than the average for all occupations. In addition, BLS projects about 20,800 openings for data scientists each year on average over the next decade. Much of this demand is driven by a need for data-driven decisions and the ability to mine and analyze large amounts of information.

People looking to break into the data science field must know what skills they need and how to stand out among other candidates vying for these high-demand roles. Identifying the best education tracks for your needs, designing a quality portfolio and knowing what occupations use data science skills can help you better understand how to get a job in data science and land the role you want.

Skills you need to become a data scientist The journey into data science starts with learning requisite skills and building knowledge. Pursue academic avenues to build a foundation and apply what you learn to build a portfolio of work that might impress potential employers. A well-rounded data scientist must develop four different types of technical skills to effectively perform their duties: Analytical skills to interpret findings from data analyses.

to interpret findings from data analyses. Computer skills to write code, being familiar with a variety of programming languages and developing algorithms.

to write code, being familiar with a variety of programming languages and developing algorithms. Math and logic skills to build familiarity with many types of statistical models that collect, organize and analyze data.

to build familiarity with many types of statistical models that collect, organize and analyze data. Problem-solving skills to troubleshoot issues that might arise when designing algorithms and errors that can occur during data analyses. Data scientists need a variety of skills ranging from technical coding ability to communication and storytelling. Data scientists need to foster their soft skills, such as communication, in addition to technical proficiency. They must share the insights they glean from data analysis with co-workers -- who might lack the same level of technical knowledge and skill -- in easy-to-understand language and digestible visualizations. The best data scientists work on communicating with others about their findings, creating effective data visualizations and giving presentations for diverse audiences. Decision-makers must understand insights to take effective actions. To qualify for the role and perform effectively, you'll need to build foundational technical data science skills. Programming and coding Python is the most popular programming language used in data science. It's a general-use, high-level language and a variety of free and paid resources are available to begin learning it regardless of skill level. Starting with Python is a good way to build coding skills. After learning it, you can move on to other programming and querying languages, such as R, SQL, Java, C/C++, SAS and more. Two standouts include R for statistical analysis and SQL, a special-purpose programming language that makes it easy to manage data in databases. Statistics and mathematics Learning statistics helps you understand how to use equations and statistical models to analyze data and interpret complex and diverse data sets. It's a key skill for extracting insights, making accurate predictions and arriving at informed conclusions. If you're a student, enroll in classes for statistics, calculus, algebra and probability to build a strong mathematical foundation. You can also take individual courses online that dive deeper into concepts such as probability theory, statistical analysis, computer science and cloud computing. Data preparation, manipulation and analysis Data preparation and mining are essential data science skills. You must know how to source, organize and clean data. Quality data is key for manipulation and analysis, including model deployment and exploratory data analysis. Familiarize yourself with big data and learn more advanced data engineering techniques to expand your skill set. Data visualization As the data expert, you must look at your findings and understand them at a glance, then distill insights into a form that the rest of the business can digest. To convey your insights, you need to create data visualizations. Consider taking a course that breaks down how to tell a story with data or read up on best practices online and practice making visualizations with a data visualization tool. AI and machine learning AI simplifies data science in numerous ways. Using AI to its full potential requires understanding of the basics of the technology. It's also a field that will require continuous learning, as it is rapidly evolving. Key concepts to know include linear regression, decision trees, clustering techniques, machine learning (ML), deep learning, algorithm writing, predictive models, neural networks and natural language processing (NLP). Understanding the nuances of AI and ML improves your ability to extract insights, detect patterns and make accurate forecasts.

Data science career opportunities Data science skills open up a variety of career possibilities beyond the data scientist role. This list is not exhaustive, but it shows the opportunity for vertical and horizontal career growth that's possible with data science skills: Data scientists source, clean, organize and analyze data to deliver business insights. The role often has junior titles, such as associate and assistant data scientists, and senior titles.

source, clean, organize and analyze data to deliver business insights. The role often has junior titles, such as associate and assistant data scientists, and senior titles. Data analysts focus on analyzing data and preparing reports for business users. It's a less technical role compared to a data scientist. It's sometimes posted under business analyst.

focus on analyzing data and preparing reports for business users. It's a less technical role compared to a data scientist. It's sometimes posted under business analyst. Data architects are responsible for building data platforms, database systems and analytics tools.

are responsible for building data platforms, database systems and analytics tools. Database administrators and developers maintain, organize and back up database environments.

maintain, organize and back up database environments. Data engineers focus on data pipelines and making delivery more efficient. You might see Level I, II and III data engineer roles, which distinguish seniority. BI engineer or developer are similar titles that focus on BI tasks.

focus on data pipelines and making delivery more efficient. You might see Level I, II and III data engineer roles, which distinguish seniority. BI engineer or developer are similar titles that focus on BI tasks. Chief data officers are the leaders of the data organization. They focus on adhering to data governance, designing data strategy and using data to meet business goals. Other executive-level roles include director, vice president and senior vice president of data.

are the leaders of the data organization. They focus on adhering to data governance, designing data strategy and using data to meet business goals. Other executive-level roles include director, vice president and senior vice president of data. Data science managers oversee direct reports in the data science department and help nurture their skill development and growth.

oversee direct reports in the data science department and help nurture their skill development and growth. Data science team leaders manage multiple direct reports, who might have direct reports of their own. They also implement new initiatives, balance workloads and prioritize tasks to meet department-wide deadlines.

manage multiple direct reports, who might have direct reports of their own. They also implement new initiatives, balance workloads and prioritize tasks to meet department-wide deadlines. Data visualization specialists use and design digital tools to present complex data to business users.

use and design digital tools to present complex data to business users. AI/ML/NLP specialists are niche specializations in data science. They are engineers and research scientists who focus on honing their area of expertise and using cutting-edge techniques to enhance data use within the organization.

are niche specializations in data science. They are engineers and research scientists who focus on honing their area of expertise and using cutting-edge techniques to enhance data use within the organization. Applied scientists focus on data analysis to discover practical solutions to real-world problems, often working in industries such as healthcare or engineering.

focus on data analysis to discover practical solutions to real-world problems, often working in industries such as healthcare or engineering. Statisticians use statistical techniques and logic to manipulate data and derive actionable insights for the wider organization.

use statistical techniques and logic to manipulate data and derive actionable insights for the wider organization. Data strategists develop high-level data strategies that align with business objectives and foster a data-driven culture.

develop high-level data strategies that align with business objectives and foster a data-driven culture. Data product managers develop data-centric products and manage their lifecycles to serve data users across the organization.

develop data-centric products and manage their lifecycles to serve data users across the organization. Data operations engineers design, refine and maintain data pipelines and data flow throughout an organization to enhance data availability.

design, refine and maintain data pipelines and data flow throughout an organization to enhance data availability. Data translators bridge the gap between data scientists and business leaders. They specialize in communicating and distilling insights to non-technical audiences.

bridge the gap between data scientists and business leaders. They specialize in communicating and distilling insights to non-technical audiences. Data privacy/AI ethics officers focus on adhering to data privacy regulations and navigating ethical uncertainties related to data use.