Oracle shifts focus of Fusion Cloud Applications to AI agents

At its aptly renamed AI World annual user conference this week in Las Vegas, Oracle continued its relentless build-out of AI capabilities for its enterprise software stack, from new AI agents for the front end of its Fusion Cloud Applications to a consolidated AI data platform, as well as upgrades of its flagship Oracle Database and cloud infrastructure.

While some announcements represented a continuation of existing efforts, a few truly new ones garnered the most attention from analysts.

A new AI Agent Marketplace makes a variety of "validated" agents built by Oracle partners accessible inside Fusion applications, according to Oracle. The marketplace is part of the Oracle AI Studio for Fusion Applications, the vendor's main platform for customers to build, test and deploy Oracle AI agents. Oracle said it is supporting the marketplace with 32,000 experts certified in building agents.

New agentic AI for Fusion apps The new agents work across the Fusion suite's finance, HR, supply chain and customer experience (CX) applications. "We are taking a more holistic approach than ever before," said Rondy Ng, Oracle's executive vice president of applications development, in an interview. "In finance operations, all the static workflows that people have been counting on to actually run the business, or even some of the manual activities, are going to be superseded by autonomous agentic capabilities that are a lot more context-aware. The system is going to inform you about the things that you care about." Four new finance agents are available -- at no cost, Oracle said -- in the Fusion ERP and Enterprise Performance Management applications. A payables agent takes over much of the invoice processing that burdens accounts payable departments. Oracle claims it can extract and normalize data from invoices in various sources, such as emails and PDFs, match it to purchase orders and receipts, run compliance checks and route invoices for approval and payment.

A ledger agent alerts accountants to discrepancies between the general ledger and the records that hold its data and automatically makes adjustments.

alerts accountants to discrepancies between the general ledger and the records that hold its data and automatically makes adjustments. Geared to the needs of financial planning and analysis professionals, a planning agent provides trend and variance analysis, makes predictions based on real-time data and guides what-if simulations.

provides trend and variance analysis, makes predictions based on real-time data and guides what-if simulations. A payments agent is designed to optimize cash flows by evaluating and managing payment and financing options while supporting the onboarding process between banks and suppliers. It also monitors the process for exceptions and payment acknowledgements. For HCM, Oracle released three agents for performance management and career development. One agent provides information to make one-on-one meetings more actionable for managers and employees. Another agent answers questions about team members' performance and goals and recommends next steps for career advancement. A concierge agent helps managers answer employees' questions about compensation, leave and other issues. Bonnie Tinder, CEO of Raven Intelligence, said she was impressed by the sophistication of the HCM agents. "A nurse can ask, 'How can I increase my take-home pay without working more hours?'" Tinder explained, adding that the agent gathers the context from the employee's records to provide a useful answer. It knows the certification level of the nurse and suggests additional certifications needed to move into new roles. The employee can then ask the agent for a plan. In that scenario, the agent responds like a human career coach, she said. In supply chain management, three new agents partly automate requisition, sales-order and fulfillment processes. For example, the fulfillment agent retrieves orders, optimizes picking and packing and expedites high-priority orders. The three CX agents focus on supporting sales with customer analytics and service. One agent identifies customers who are most likely to buy, while another watches customer sentiment to spot service requests at risk of being escalated. A deal advisor suggests price data, product guides and other information that could help close specific deals.