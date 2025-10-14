Oracle launches new platform to streamline AI development

Oracle on Tuesday launched the AI Data Platform, a unified set of capabilities aimed at enabling customers to securely develop AI models and applications, including agents.

Introduced in Las Vegas during Oracle AI World, the tech giant's annual user conference, AI Data Platform unifies capabilities from existing platforms: Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Autonomous AI Database and the OCI Generative AI service.

In addition, the vendor released Oracle AI Database 26ai, a replacement for its flagship Oracle Database 23ai software, and introduced Oracle Autonomous AI Lakehouse. Both also provide features included in the new AI Data Platform.

AI Database 26ai adds AI capabilities to better enable vector search for discovering relevant data and to aid in database management, application development, and analytics. It also provides support for Apache Iceberg tables, Model Context Protocol (MCP) to simplify building AI agents, and a range of large language models (LLMs) and AI frameworks. Autonomous AI Lakehouse is an open data platform that combines Autonomous AI Database with Iceberg and features the Autonomous AI Database Catalog to unify data from other catalogs and platforms, including AWS, Databricks and Snowflake.

Other key capabilities of Oracle AI Data Platform include its own catalog to unify data estates and provide governance, support for Agent2Agent Protocol in addition to MCP to standardize how agents interact with data sources and one another, and Agent Hub to help customers find agents for specific tasks.

Because AI Data Platform joins together previously disparate tools to simplify AI development for users, it is a significant addition for Oracle, according to Kevin Petrie, an analyst at BARC U.S.

"This is a natural extension of many existing Oracle elements to help organizations build agentic applications on top of their Oracle infrastructure," he said. "The AI Data Platform enables data engineers, data scientists and developers to collaborate on the data, model and agent lifecycles. By tying the pieces together, Oracle reduces the need [for customers] to adopt third-party alternatives."

Based in Austin, Texas, Oracle provides an array of data management and analytics tools. Beyond the launch of AI Data Platform, the release of AI Database 26ai and the introduction of Autonomous AI Lakehouse, Oracle unveiled an AI assistant in its Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence analytics suite and new analytics capabilities across industry-specific Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

A new platform for AI With AI Data Platform, Oracle is the latest data management vendor to introduce a unified feature set for building and managing agents and other AI applications. This is a natural extension of many existing Oracle elements to help organizations build agentic applications on top of their Oracle infrastructure. ... By tying the pieces together, Oracle reduces the need [for customers] to adopt third-party alternatives. Kevin PetrieAnalyst, BARC U.S. Data management vendors began adding AI development capabilities following OpenAI's November 2022 launch of ChatGPT, which represented a significant improvement in generative AI (GenAI) technology and led many enterprises to increase their investments in building AI applications. Over the past 18 months, agents have become the focus of most AI initiatives. Unlike GenAI chatbots that require human prompts to act, agents are programmed with contextual awareness and reasoning capabilities that enable them to autonomously take on certain tasks. Databricks and Snowflake each unveiled agentic AI development capabilities in the spring, including support for MCP. More recently, Microsoft and Teradata were among many other vendors to add features aimed at improving their agentic AI development. Now, Oracle is doing the same with AI Data Platform, which was designed to enable the following, according to the vendor: Simplify turning raw data into insight-generating applications by unifying data lakehouse and AI capabilities in one platform.

Provide a single environment for data engineers, data scientists and AI developers to foster collaboration and speed development of AI tools.

Build agents that autonomously orchestrate workflows, trigger alerts and improve overall business efficiency.

Provide the scale, performance and trust that enterprises require to not only develop agentic AI applications but also put them into production. Beyond the general-purpose version of AI Data Platform, Oracle plans to provide industry-specific versions with prebuilt capabilities that are tailored to enterprises in healthcare, financial services, construction and consumer goods. In addition, Oracle is planning versions of the platform for its Fusion applications and its NetSuite ERP tools. Stephen Catanzano, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia, called AI Data Platform "highly significant" given that it provides a unified feature set for creating agents. "The platform addresses the critical challenge of connecting generative AI models securely with enterprise data, applications and workflows in one comprehensive solution," he said. "The advantage of packaging [previously separate capabilities] together is creating a single, enterprise-grade platform that simplifies the entire AI lifecycle." Perhaps AI Data Platform's most significant capability is the Agent Hub, Catanzano continued. "The Agent Hub stands out as most significant because it abstracts the complexity of navigating multiple agents, interprets requests, invokes the right agents, presents recommendations and enables immediate action," he said. "This capability transforms AI from a technical tool into an accessible business solution." However, while a valuable suite for Oracle users, AI Data Platform is more about bringing together existing capabilities than adding new ones, according to Petrie. There are additions within those existing capabilities, such as AI Database 26ai to better enable vector search and use unstructured data in conjunction with structured data to train AI tools, but unification is the platform's primary significance to him. "The technology itself strikes me as incremental improvements on existing tools," Petrie said. "But taken together, the AI Data Platform strengthens Oracle's role in AI innovation. They come at it from a position of strength, [and] now they're adding the ability to vectorize unstructured objects and assemble knowledge graphs, which diversifies model inputs and enriches outputs."