How AI-driven digital ecosystems can improve sustainability

The sustainability products of ERP software vendors mostly focus on data collection and reporting requirements of environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies. They're typically not designed to directly control business processes that use resources and affect the environment -- that's more the purview of specialized technology for monitoring and controlling the resource use of buildings, production lines, machinery and other energy-intensive systems.

This ground-level IT infrastructure is getting smarter, thanks in large part to synergies between AI, IoT and digital twins. And it's increasingly integrated with ERP and other front-end applications to create a digital ecosystem that helps organizations plan and execute reductions in resource use -- and back up their ESG claims with action.

In this episode of Enterprise Apps Unpacked, Peter Weckesser, chief digital officer of Schneider Electric, explains how these digital technologies can improve efficiency and sustainability while enabling growth. He also discusses the latest developments in AI and IoT, lessons from his experiences implementing sustainability technology and whether tech-driven efforts have a realistic hope of addressing climate change.