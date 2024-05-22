New IBM Watsonx GenAI tech focuses on enterprises, governance

BOSTON -- While its bigger and younger tech competitors race to match and outdo each other in the size, speed and scope of their generative AI models, IBM is taking a different, more targeted approach.

The 113-year-old vendor is focusing intently on enterprise, not consumer, applications of GenAI.

It provides smaller, customizable, open source large language models and assistants designed for businesses to modernize their code base and automate operations, among other things.

All the models now come with IBM’s LLM safety and security layer, Watsonx.governance, which is also now available on Amazon SageMaker and can be used with third-party LLMs.

Beyond its own Granite line of LLMs and its newly expanded line of AI assistants on the nearly year-old Watsonx generative AI platform, IBM also supports and provide integrations with multiple LLMs and AI platforms from "frenemies" including Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Mistral.

Different approach IBM has lagged behind flashier GenAI vendors such as OpenAI and Google. That befits its image as a reliable, though unexciting, provider of software and hardware for large, traditional enterprises such as banks, government agencies and manufacturers. But it has moved into generative AI all the same, with its own strict focus on implementing enterprise applications of the technology. "AI is going to be deployed across the enterprise, unlocking and unleashing a massive amount of productivity," IBM chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna said during his keynote at the IBM Think 2024 conference on May 21. "That is why we introduced Watsonx. It is really aimed at helping you accelerate your AI deployment." Despite its extensive and at times checkered history with AI dating to the technology’s early days in the 1950s, IBM has moved cautiously into the GenAI world that exploded in November 2022 with OpenAI’s introduction of ChatGPT. The open source generative AI course the vendor is pursuing -- in concert with its giant open source subsidiary, Red Hat -- is prudent and appeals to its expansive base of enterprise customers around the world, said Andy Thurai, a Constellation Research analyst. "They are a little bit late to the market, but IBM looked at it and said, ‘let others play that game, that’s not where we want to be,’" Thurai said. "So, they created the Granite models. At first, they didn’t get that much traction, so they open sourced them." With this strategy, similar in some ways to what Meta is doing with its open models, IBM lets enterprises use the open source Granite models for free and monetize them with support and lease revenue from customers using the Watsonx platform. "They don’t want to be depending on one model, including their own model," Thurai continued. "Instead, they’re saying ‘I’ll give you all the models you want.’"

A coding assist Meanwhile, IBM’s Watsonx Code Assistant for Enterprise Java Applications and Code Assistant for Z, for accelerating mainframe application modernization, are welcome new tools, said Marshall Graves, alliance partner at Stone Door Group. The Monteagle, Tenn.-based digital consultancy is an IBM partner that contracts with enterprises to update and install IBM code and software. The firm has been using Watsonx assistants to augment human coders’ work since the platform release last July. "The code assistants are very helpful for teams that don’t have enough resources to scale, to do better work and automation," Graves said in an interview at the conference. "They’re useful because our customers need more scale." Stone Door Group plans to use the new Java and Z assistants when they are generally available in the next few months, for tasks such as rewriting old COBOL code, he said. As for GenAI, the firm and its clients require AI governance, Graves said. "I think the IBM governance piece is huge, because people don’t really know how to trust the AI," he added. "As a company, if you’re going to choose a platform to build on, you really need to believe you can trust the underlying model." Another point of emphasis in IBM’s generative AI product rollout this week has been IBM Concert, a system that ties together AIOps tools various sources on Watsonx. Concert uses GenAI to identify and fix problems in enterprise IT systems using natural language to make recommendations and orchestrate responses to fix or isolate problems such as security vulnerabilities. "I like to think of IBM Concert … as the nervous system for your technology and operations," said Rob Thomas, IBM senior vice president, software, and chief commercial officer, during a conference keynote on May 21.