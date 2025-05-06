IBM customers assess the performance of AI agents

BOSTON -- With “agentic AI” the tech catchphrase of the year, AI vendors such as IBM are promising customers a chance to build agents and for those agents to be able to talk to one another.

During its Think 2025 conference on Tuesday, IBM introduced new tools in its Watsonx orchestrate platform. The platform lets enterprises build agents quickly and integrate them with applications from many third-party vendors.

The platform also enables multi-agent orchestration, according to IBM. The approach is similar to Google's Agent2Agent protocol and reinforces the idea of agents moving and communicating between applications and tools.

"AI has moved from experimentation to a real focus on unlocking the business value," said IBM CEO Arvind Krishna during the conference keynote. "Success is going to be defined by integration and business outcomes. Agents are going to help redefine how our people build applications."

A still immature technology The idea of AI agents communicating and working together is innovative but also complex. Some think it's too new and needs more testing and proof of concept work. "My worries are that the AI [technology] is immature,” said Armando Castro, director of planning and analytics at Grupo dportenis, a Mexico-based apparel and accessories company. While speaking to Informa TechTarget on the first day of the conference, on the expo floor near IBM’s Watsonx orchestrate display, Castro said that while enterprises have expectations about AI agents, the technology needs to develop more before it can lead to actual productivity gains and be safe to use. "It is a big opportunity for businesses," Castro said. He added that Grupo dportenis, an IBM customer, has used IBM Watson Studio and experimented with agents, finding them effective. However, despite his company's early success with agents, other companies in Mexico have not had the same positive results. "We need to understand why all the use cases are not profitable," he said. "We need to know how to work through it." It’s best for enterprises exploring agentic AI technology to watch closely but be cautious about investing.