IBM delivers AI agent orchestration innovations at Think 2025

Significant trends are emerging for enterprise AI: market demand and investment in AI agents and widespread efforts to drive down the cost of AI workloads.

Despite commercial products emerging just within the last year, the AI agent market is experiencing rapid growth. Unlike broader generative AI discussions that often veer into speculative territory, AI agents represent more practical applications focused specifically on business efficiency, workflow automation, and enhanced decision-making capabilities.

Organizations are prioritizing AI agents over other AI initiatives, reflecting their confidence in potential ROI through tangible productivity and efficiency gains. However, our research shows that organizations face significant challenges in their AI adoption journeys, particularly around system interoperability and security. As organizations increasingly deploy AI agents that need to interact with external systems and other agents, issues around permissions, security protocols, and cross-system communication will become more prominent concerns that must be addressed.

Running parallel to the AI agents trend, enterprises are becoming increasingly focused on understanding and reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) of AI. According to recent research on AI infrastructure trends by Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia, 55% of organizations are planning to spend $2.5 million or more on AI initiatives over the next 24 months, and 42% say cost efficiency is one of the most important attributes for their AI infrastructure stack. Taking it a step further, the research showed that the top challenge organizations face in operationalizing AI is the high costs associated with implementation.

AI agent orchestration across vendor platforms In a May 6, 2025 blog post, IBM's General Manager for Data and AI Ritika Gunnar had this to say about AI agents and how IBM is working with enterprises to make them a reality: "…agents must be able to work seamlessly across the vast web of applications, data and systems that underpin today's complex enterprise technology stacks. Which means that orchestration, integration and automation are the secret weapons that will move agents from novelty into operation." With that, IBM introduced a set of agent capabilities to help companies build, run and manage agents, delivered via IBM watsonx Orchestrate. The prebuilt agents are designed for specific business domains and use cases, with ready-to-use skills and integrations. They target specialized areas including HR, sales, and procurement, with plans for additional domains in the coming months. IBM also launched a simplified process for building, customizing and deploying agents for companies that want to build their own. According to IBM, the no-code tool option allows users to build an agent in five minutes, or developers can use pro-code tools. With agentic orchestration, users can integrate and automate agents to take on complex projects. AI agents and assistants can work together across any tool, data source, or infrastructure. In addition, agent observability can be used to discover, monitor and optimize the use of agents across the enterprise to drive trust, performance and efficiency. All in all, IBM watsonx Orchestrate functions as a multi-agent supervisor, router, and planner, enabling agents, whether from IBM, third-party platforms or open source, to collaborate and operate with a company's existing assets, which may include traditional automation software, AI assistants, APIs, data stores, and various business applications. The platform is preintegrated with over 80 enterprise applications, "making it the ideal gateway for infusing agents across the full enterprise stack," Gunnar said in the blog post.