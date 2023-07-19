Meta's Threads erupts as potential customer service channel

The Threads app took off like a rocket shot, attracting a stunning 100 million users in five days. User Zuck -- the handle for Meta co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg -- claimed they were mostly organic sign-ups, "and we haven't even turned on many promotions yet."

With a launch moving that fast, both customer service and marketing teams -- and vendors that serve them -- must look at Threads as a potential channel to support. We won't debate here whether Threads will be a Twitter-killer or not, because it's irrelevant. What's relevant is that most companies probably have customers already on the platform. More people are likely on their way as Twitter users become disheartened with the direction Elon Musk is taking the platform.

CX organizations struggle with most digital channels, including websites and social media, according to the "Customer Experience Strategies and Technology Frameworks" report released last month by TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). And at ESG, we're keeping close tabs on how social media affects contact centers in our customer service research report coming later this year.

How can CX leaders use Threads? Threads acts a little differently than Twitter or Instagram. As such, marketers and contact center leaders who want to support Threads should consider the following while developing their strategies: Survey your customers. You gather channel preferences data from customers all the time, so it's time for a quick refresh. Ask your customers: Do they use Threads? Do they plan to? How soon? And if they do, would Threads be a preferred channel to interact with your company? Gathering this data in flash surveys -- especially from regulars who might have used Twitter as a channel -- will tell you how fast you should move to support Threads. CX leaders on both the IT and business sides of the house indicated they want to improve the support of digital customer channels in Enterprise Strategy Group's latest CX research. Check vendor support. Your contact center, CRM and social media monitoring tech vendors probably either have rudimentary APIs ready to go or plans to roll them out soon. Find out what's coming and when -- and get to testing them.

