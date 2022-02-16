Proposal for federal tech policy focuses on privacy, security

Civic leaders want Congress and the Biden administration to adopt a national tech strategy addressing data privacy, cybersecurity, competition in online marketplaces and American leadership in innovation.

The Future of Tech Commission released a tech policy blueprint Wednesday that calls for specific actions, including adoption of a federal data privacy law, establishing regional cybersecurity centers and providing additional resources to address anticompetitive practices within the tech sector.

The tech policy blueprint aims to provide a broad strategy for the numerous concerns around big tech particularly related to privacy and antitrust, topics that have garnered Congressional interest over the last two years but have yet to result in enacted legislation.

The Future of Tech Commission, launched in April 2021, is a working group led by former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick, former U.S. Secretary of Education Margaret Spellings and Common Sense Media founder and CEO James P. Steyer. The commission developed the federal tech policy strategy based on conversations with government and business leaders, as well as public input.

Americans of all walks of life depend on tech in their daily lives, but they are looking for guardrails, Steyer said during a video event announcing the tech policy strategy.

"We don't want the tech companies by themselves determining what the rules of the road are," he said. "We need strong decisive, coordinated leadership from the federal government."

Tech policy blueprint focuses on coordination The tech policy blueprint outlines a strategy for addressing multiple concerns levied against big tech that have played out in federal hearings and legislative efforts over the last two years. As separate efforts advance to tackle these issues, Steyer said the goal of the blueprint was to provide a comprehensive strategy for handling the different concerns. He said that the federal government needs to provide a "strong coordinated policy" to make sure technology is used safely and effectively. Patrick said that no one law can fully address the "complex and intertwined aspects" of the tech challenges the country faces, but the strategy blueprint is one step to address them. "It's a comprehensive set of ideas and recommendations," he said. "Some for action by the executive branch, some for action by the legislative branch, some for action by federal agencies, many by private organizations and businesses. All of us working together."