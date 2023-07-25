What is artificial intelligence of things (AIoT)? Artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) is the combination of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and the internet of things (IoT) infrastructure. AIoT's goal is to create more efficient IoT operations, improve human-machine interactions and enhance data management and analytics. AI is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems, and is typically used in natural language processing, speech recognition and machine vision. IoT is a system of connected devices, mechanical and digital machines, or objects with unique identifiers with the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. A thing in IoT can be a person's heart monitor implant, an automobile with built-in sensors to alert the driver when tire pressure is low or any other object that can be assigned an IP address and transfer data over a network.

Cobots are intended to assist people in the manufacturing and assembly of components. They aid humans in various tasks, such as production, assembly, packaging and quality control of products, by using data from IoT devices and AI tools, including computer vision. City brains. City brains are intended to promote urban development by combining machine intelligence and real-time municipal data. For example, intelligent AIoT systems can process massive logs, videos and data streams from systems and sensors throughout an urban center to detect issues such as illegal parking, road accidents and changing traffic lights.

Due to the need for specialized equipment, software and employees, executing AIoT technologies can be costly. Privacy concerns. There are concerns about how data acquired by AIoT devices is handled and stored, which could result in privacy issues and violations. Autonomous cars rely on a combination of video cameras and sensor systems to collect information about adjacent vehicles, driving conditions and pedestrians.