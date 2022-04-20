What is a public-private partnership (PPP)?

A public-private partnership (PPP) is a funding model for public infrastructure projects and initiatives such as a new telecommunications system, public transportation system, airport or power plant.

Government agencies represent the public partner at a local, state and/or national level. The private partner can be a privately-owned business, public corporation or consortium of companies with a specific area of expertise.

PPP is a broad term that can be applied to anything from a simple, short-term management contract -- with or without private investment requirements -- to a long-term contract that includes funding, planning, building, operation, maintenance and divestiture.

PPP projects (also known as P3 projects) are helpful for large ventures that require the procurement of highly skilled workers and a significant cash outlay to get started.

They are also helpful in countries, such as the United Kingdom or the Philippines, that require the state to legally own any infrastructure that serves the public.