DOD official asks for faster commercial technology adoption

The leader of a U.S. Department of Defense organization wants Congress to consider methods to speed the adoption of commercial technology for the U.S. military.

Leaders of three DOD organizations testified before the Senate Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities Wednesday, regarding their posture and ability to support and foster technological innovation.

The DOD faces a significant challenge because it lacks a good strategy for adopting innovative commercial technology, said Michael Brown, director of the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). The DIU, launched in 2015, was founded to help the U.S. military take better advantage of commercial technologies.

Commercial technology develops at faster speeds than technology grown in-house, Brown said during the hearing. Since 2015, Brown said DIU has transitioned 43 commercial technologies to service partners, eight in 2022 alone.

He cited a recent example where the U.S. military prototyped commercial technology -- radar satellites -- to see through clouds at night and provide imagery of Russian forces around Ukraine, which allowed the military to "predict the invasion and prove undeniably what was happening without revealing classified sources."

He said last year, companies competing for DIU contracts represented 47 states, the District of Columbia and 17 countries. But Brown said that the DOD needs a different, faster way to asses and buy commercial technologies in order to take full advantage of them.

"Not having an effective approach to adopting commercial technology is a glaring weakness in modernizing DOD," he said.