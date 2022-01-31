Ukraine tech firms stay calm but ready for Russian conflict

As tensions with Russia escalate, Ukraine's tech companies carry on while implementing business continuity plans should the conflict worsen.

Software development company MobiDev has three research and development centers and employees located in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Chernivtsi in Ukraine. Nearly 70% of MobiDev's clients are U.S. companies. MobiDev isn’t alone in attracting U.S. business.

The Ukrainian tech sector features deep expertise in software engineering and a significant amount of U.S. companies outsource work to Ukraine, said Anurag Srivastava, vice president of global sourcing at Dallas, Texas-based research firm Everest Group.

MobiDev's chief innovation officer Oleksii Tsymbal said the company is keeping calm but also prepared in case of a worst-case scenario.

"We are aware of the Russian troops and the conflict, but there's no panic, everything is as usual," he said, in a video interview from Kharkiv in Ukraine. The firm is based in Atlanta but does most of the software engineering work in the Ukraine.

It's not the first time MobiDev has been through a time of conflict with Russia, Tsymbal said. In 2014 when Russia invaded Crimea, MobiDev closed one of its offices in the Ukrainian city Mariupol because of the conflict zone, relocating roughly 50 employees overnight to its other R&D locations.

The experience prepared the company and resulted in its current plans that include prior arrangements for transfers out of their Ukrainian offices, with an office located in neighboring Poland for its employees and their families.

Relocating to Poland, Tsymbal said, is a worst-case scenario. For now all offices are equipped with at least two internet providers to support connectivity. MobiDev also stores its work in the cloud and provides powerful enough laptops for its software engineers to work remotely, making employees mobile and flexible in case the need to relocate arises.

"We still truly hope that there will be no conflict, no open fights," he said. "We really believe that it will be managed diplomatically. Still, as a business, we have responsibilities to our clients and our guys who work with us."

Company preparedness for potential impacts It's not just MobiDev that's prepared for disruption caused by Russia. Everest Group's Srivastava said when major conflict broke out in 2014, Ukrainian companies like software engineering company Luxoft faced pressure from clients to reduce their exposure to potential harms from Russia. As a result, many of the major IT players in Ukraine set up new business centers, expanding into neighboring countries like Poland, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic. Luxoft moved their headquarters to Switzerland. Not only did it help protect the business, but it expanded their talent base and global footprint, Srivastava said. "What it meant was they were giving more confidence to their investors," he said. The 2014 conflict prepared Ukrainian tech businesses for similar future situations, such as a renewed Russian conflict. As long as the conflict remains on the borders of Ukraine without reaching the major developers based in the country's capital Kyiv, Srivastava said he doesn’t expect much disruption except to operations for a few days. He said Russia striking Kyiv would be the worst-case scenario and result in a lot of disruption in the Ukrainian tech sector. For smaller IT businesses in Ukraine without contingency plans and locations outside of Ukraine, Srivastava said the impact could be greater. "They will face much more questions from their clients and stakeholders," Srivastava said.