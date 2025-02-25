How to enhance OSINT investigations using AI

Digital tools are integral to daily life, facilitating business operations, communications and information sharing. But this widespread reliance generates massive amounts of publicly accessible data.

Each year, the world produces 120 zettabytes of data -- enough to fill over 25 trillion DVDs. This increasingly available public data has become a critical asset for businesses and government agencies. For instance, enterprises and government entities assess user-generated content on social media platforms to gauge consumer preferences for brands and services or to predict public sentiment toward public policies.

Open source intelligence (OSINT) investigations involve collecting and analyzing this publicly available data to generate actionable insights. As the volume of global digital data grows, OSINT is becoming increasingly valuable.

AI can aid organizations in collecting, analyzing and acting on OSINT. AI tools can automate data collection, enable advanced analysis, summarize complex information and offer predictive insights, helping investigators uncover intelligence more efficiently and effectively.

What is OSINT? Investigators can gather OSINT from publicly accessible online and offline sources. These include the following: Internet resources , which can be freely available or purchasable. Examples include social media posts, videos and images on media-sharing websites, discussion forums, blogs, and public databases such as vital records.

, which can be freely available or purchasable. Examples include social media posts, videos and images on media-sharing websites, discussion forums, blogs, and public databases such as vital records. Traditional media , such as newspapers, magazines, television and radio broadcasts, and billboards.

, such as newspapers, magazines, television and radio broadcasts, and billboards. Gray literature , consisting of academic materials like books, journals, theses and dissertations.

, consisting of academic materials like books, journals, theses and dissertations. Business records, including corporate filings, product catalogs, patents and other business documentation.

Who benefits from using OSINT? OSINT is highly versatile; it serves the needs of various user groups across industries. Common OSINT users include the following: Governments. OSINT can support national security efforts by helping government bodies identify potential threats and track geopolitical developments. Officials can also use OSINT to monitor and predict public sentiment, helping them evaluate policy acceptance or attitudes during a national crisis.

OSINT can support national security efforts by helping government bodies identify potential threats and track geopolitical developments. Officials can also use OSINT to monitor and predict public sentiment, helping them evaluate policy acceptance or attitudes during a national crisis. Security services and intelligence agencies. OSINT can help combat cybercrime and terrorism by uncovering malicious activities, tracking threat actors and identifying vulnerabilities on a national scale. Security services also use OSINT to identify propaganda or misinformation campaigns on social media.

OSINT can help combat cybercrime and terrorism by uncovering malicious activities, tracking threat actors and identifying vulnerabilities on a national scale. Security services also use OSINT to identify propaganda or misinformation campaigns on social media. Financial institutions. Banks and financial services use OSINT to ensure customer and supplier due diligence and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Banks and financial services use OSINT to ensure customer and supplier due diligence and compliance with regulatory requirements. Corporations. Businesses use OSINT for market research, consumer behavior analysis and competitive intelligence. For example, analyzing social media trends can help companies tailor products to specific demographics or regions.

Businesses use OSINT for market research, consumer behavior analysis and competitive intelligence. For example, analyzing social media trends can help companies tailor products to specific demographics or regions. Investigative journalism and human rights. OSINT helps journalists and activists uncover hidden stories, expose human rights violations and verify sources' claims.

OSINT helps journalists and activists uncover hidden stories, expose human rights violations and verify sources' claims. Law firms and private investigators. OSINT can assist in finding evidence, locating individuals and conducting due diligence in legal cases, such as fraud or intellectual property theft lawsuits.

OSINT can assist in finding evidence, locating individuals and conducting due diligence in legal cases, such as fraud or intellectual property theft lawsuits. Cyberthreat intelligence analysts and penetration testers. OSINT enables analysts to identify security threats and understand attacker techniques. Similarly, penetration testers use OSINT during reconnaissance to gather information about target organizations, which helps them simulate real-world attacks.