What is a transaction in computing?

In computing, a transaction is a set of related tasks treated as a single action. Together the tasks form a logical unit of work in which all of them must succeed or none of them can succeed. If some tasks succeed but at least one fails, then all successful tasks are reversed, returning the system to its original state before the transaction -- or job step -- was initiated.

A common example of a transaction is a customer's purchase through an e-commerce site. After selecting a product and entering the necessary information, the customer confirms the final sale by clicking OK or taking some other step to conclude the process. This causes the application to launch a sales transaction, which includes multiple steps, such as confirming the product's availability, validating the credit card, initiating the shipping process and placing the order with the warehouse.

If any steps fail, the entire transaction is rolled back. For example, the product might not be available or the credit card might fail to validate.

In this case, any changes are reverted so everything is returned to its original state. The transaction might also be rolled back because of a disruption in service, such as a database being offline or a server being unavailable. The transaction is committed only after every individual step has been carried out successfully. Changes are then made permanent to the supporting systems, such as updating a database to reflect the new inventory levels.