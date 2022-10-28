Equipment to include in a computer forensic toolkit

For those beginning their computer forensic investigator career, an important aspect to consider is what equipment is needed to carry out successful investigations.

While software is a critical component of the job, examiners should have a complete computer forensic toolkit that consists of a computer workstation and a response kit to take out into the field.

In Learn Computer Forensics: Your one-stop guide to searching, analyzing, acquiring, and securing digital evidence, computer forensic investigator and author William Oettinger teaches new and experienced investigators everything they need to search for and analyze digital evidence, including which software and hardware to consider.

In the following excerpt from Chapter 2, learn about the forensic analysis process, starting with a look at the equipment Oettinger recommends including in a computer forensic toolkit. Download a PDF of the rest of Chapter 2 here.

The Forensic Analysis Process We will now discuss the forensic analysis process. As a forensic investigator, you will need to create a strategy that will enable you to conduct an efficient investigation. You also need to make sure you are familiar with your tools and the results that they will provide. Without a process, you will waste time examining data that will not impact your investigation, and you will not be able to rely on your tools. In addition, you want to make sure you get valid results from the tools you deploy. Finally, to be thorough and efficient, you must use critical thinking to determine the best investigation or exam method.

Learn Computer Forensics. Click here to learn more about While there are similarities in every investigation, you will find differences that will require you to have an exam strategy to be efficient. I am not a fan of keeping an examination checklist because there will be areas that aren't relevant, such as different operating systems, physical topography of the network, criminal elements, and suspects. These variables ensure that no two examinations or investigations are the same and will require the investigator to execute a different strategy for each of them. The forensic analysis process is made up of five subsets: Pre-investigation considerations

Understanding case information and legal issues

Understanding data acquisition

Understanding the analysis process

Reporting your findings The upcoming sections will discuss each of these in greater detail.

Pre-investigation considerations The pre-investigation is where you determine your capabilities and equipment specifications to conduct a forensic exam, regardless of whether it is in the field or a lab environment. Now is the time to determine your hardware, personnel, and training budget. Some of those costs will not be a one-time expenditure but will be an ongoing budget expenditure. The equipment must be updated, personnel training must be maintained, and the purchase of new technology as it becomes available. Being a digital forensic investigator is not about buying the equipment, going to a training class, and never updating either of these afterward. As technology changes, so do the methods of hiding data or conducting criminal activities, so the investigator must be ready to adjust to these changes. Before you are ready to begin the investigation, you must prepare yourself. This will allow for greater efficiency and a better work product. This includes preparing your equipment and becoming familiar with the current laws and legal decisions and the organization's policies and procedures. Some equipment will be reusable, and some will not. For the single-use items, make sure someone replaces them as soon as the incident concludes. Note: I cannot tell you how many times I have responded to the scene with my "to go" kit only to find that another detective had already used it and not replaced the consumable equipment. It was my mistake for not checking it before I departed to go to the crime scene, and it was my partner's mistake for not replacing the items. We will now discuss the equipment you will use as an investigator.

The forensic workstation Whenever you get forensic investigators together, a common topic of conversation is the forensic workstation. How much RAM? How many SSD drives? Which processor? Which operating system? These are all questions that you might commonly hear. There is always a difference of opinion about the configuration of a forensic workstation. None of the views are incorrect because the investigator's workstation configuration depends on their budget and the cases that are being investigated. Forensic workstations are not cheap. Depending on the skill level of the investigator, they can either build their own or purchase a pre-made forensic workstation. Several vendors will configure a workstation to your specification. For example, consider the vendor SUMURI (https://sumuri.com) and their TALINO workstations. The base model costs approximately $8,000 and comes with: Intel Core i9-10900X 3.7 GHz 10-Core LGA 2066 Processor

32GB of DDR4 2666 MHz RAM

500GB M.2 NVMe SSD That is a basic forensic workstation, and you still must add storage for the forensic images. The high-end version costs over $18,000 and comes with: Dual Intel Xeon Gold 5220 18-Core Processors

128GB DDR4 RAM

1TB SSD for the operating system

1TB M.2 NVMe SSD for temporary files and processing

2TB M.2 NVMe SSD for databases

Eight 6TB Hard Drives configured in RAID 10 for evidence

A 30-series GDDR6 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) such as the NVIDIA RTX 3070 or 3080 One bottleneck that a forensic investigator may face with their forensic workstation is data transfer. I suggest using SSDs because they have much higher throughput than the typical spinning disk does. A fast CPU and a large amount of RAM enable maximum performance for forensic analysis. However, these machines are not portable, and you are not always able to perform the analysis or to acquire the data from the relative comfort of your workstation. A forensic laptop is also an expensive piece of equipment. At the time of printing, the TALINO OMEGA comes with: Intel Core i9-11900K Processor

64GB DDR4 2933 MHz RAM

500GB M.2 NVMe SSD for the operating system

250GB M.2 NVMe SSD for temporary files and processing

1TB M.2 NVMe SSD for database

2TB M.2 NVMe SSD for evidence files

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 16GB GDDR6 video memory Note: You will need to include Gigabit Ethernet on both workstations to communicate on the local area network. As you can see, you can never have too much CPU, RAM, or storage space on your forensic workstations. The equipment I described is on the higher end; you can conduct digital forensic examinations with less expensive equipment and still achieve the same results. In addition, the more high-end equipment will decrease the time involved. If you are a member of a multinational corporation or a large law enforcement agency, you may have the budget for high-end equipment. A smaller law enforcement agency, a smaller organization, or a single practitioner will have to determine what cost is more appropriate for their situation. Sometimes you must leave the lab, which means you need additional portable equipment. We will now discuss the equipment required in your response kit.