Who needs a security operations center? Before establishing a SOC, an organization must align its security strategy with current business goals and programs. The purpose of the SOC is to protect an organization's security posture by implementing systems to identify potential and real-time security threats. When determining the need for a SOC, senior leadership might examine data from periodic risk assessments and other reports that focus on core needs, such as the following: Identifying requirements to maintain the company's mission if a cyberattack occurs.

Defining policies and procedures for managing cybersecurity operations and remediating cyberattacks if they occur.

Establishing an incident response process for handling a cyber event.

Documenting the infrastructure resources, systems and management tools needed to respond to a cyberattack.

Identifying and training security teams responsible for identifying and responding to cyber events.

Establishing a formal cybersecurity function with security professionals to prepare for and manage attacks via a SOC.

What does a security operations center do? SOCs' main focus is on threat detection, assessment and management. The work includes collecting data and analyzing it for suspicious activity. The goal is to make the entire organization more secure. Raw security-focused data that SOC teams monitor is collected from firewalls, threat intelligence, intrusion prevention and detection systems, probes, and security information and event management or (SIEM) systems. Alerts can be set to notify team members if data is abnormal or displays indicators of compromise. The following are the basic responsibilities of a SOC team: Asset discovery and management involves obtaining a high awareness of all tools, software, hardware and technologies the organization uses. These focus on ensuring all assets are working properly and are regularly patched and updated. SOC teams must also stay up to date on the most current cybersecurity technologies, attack signatures and other relevant data.

are essential for subsequent review, training and audits. Evidence gathering for IT audits is important and requires having a principal repository of data relating to cyberactivities, cyberattacks and post-event reporting. Additional SOC capabilities include reverse-engineering, forensic analysis, network telemetry and cryptanalysis based on the organization's specific needs. The responsibilities of a security operations center can be broken into three categories: prevention, detection and protection.

Building a winning SOC team SOCs are staffed with a diverse set of individuals who play a role in managing security operations. Job titles and responsibilities found in a SOC include the following: SOC manager. This person directs the SOC's daily operations and its cybersecurity team. They also provide updates to the organization's executive staff.

Types of security operations centers An organization implementing a SOC can choose from several models, including the following: Dedicated or self-managed SOC. This model has an on-premises facility with in-house staff.

Security operations center best practices There are several best practices for running a SOC. Success starts with selecting the optimal model for an organization, staffing the team with the best security specialists, and adopting the proper tools and technologies. Next, establish policies and procedures for the SOC, ensuring they have senior management approval and comply with the organization's standards and regulations. The SOC might provide important data needed when evaluating cybersecurity insurance. Implement security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) processes whenever possible. Combining the productivity of an automation tool with the technical skills of an analyst helps improve efficiency and turnaround times. It also maintains the SOC function without interruption. SOCs rely heavily on the knowledge of cybersecurity team members. Managers should provide ongoing training to stay on top of emerging threats, cybersecurity incident reports and vulnerabilities. SOC monitoring tools should be updated and patched regularly to reflect any changes. A SOC is only as effective as the strategies it has in place. Managers should implement operational protocols, specified in SOC policies. These should be strong enough to ensure a consistent, fast and effective response. Other SOC best practices include the following: Periodic testing of systems and incident response activities.

Obtaining security risk visibility across the business.

Collecting as much relevant data as possible as often as possible.

Taking advantage of data analytics.

Developing scalable processes. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning functions are increasingly part of cybersecurity management systems. Adoption of AI functionality in a SOC is likely to improve its ability to identify potential attackers and defeat them before they can strike.

Benefits of a security operations center When implemented correctly, a SOC can provide an organization with numerous benefits such as the following: Uninterrupted security monitoring and analysis for suspicious activity.

Improved incident response times and practices.

Reduced time frames between time of compromise and mean time to detect.

Centralized software and hardware assets for a more holistic approach to security systems.

Effective communication and collaboration.

Minimized costs associated with cybersecurity incidents.

Customers and employees who are more comfortable sharing sensitive information.

More transparency and control over security operations.

Established chain of control for data needed if an organization plans to prosecute those involved in a cybercrime.

Improvements in the organization's reputation.