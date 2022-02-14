Data storage and security make a mission-critical mix

Security. Security. Security.

That's what a lot of data storage administrators reply when asked, "What's the most pressing issue for your organization?"

For a multitude of reasons, data security is rightfully top of mind. The pandemic's effect on the workplace and the ensuing shift to remote work caused a cybersecurity nightmare for many. Home networks are not as secure as those at work, and attackers have taken advantage of users who let their guards down during a time of heightened stress and pain.

So, what can you do to best combine data storage and security? The answer: a lot.

The state of storage security "The attackers are smart, innovative and well-funded, making it difficult for IT shops to stay one step ahead," said Krista Macomber, senior analyst at Evaluator Group. "A ransomware resiliency strategy spans many areas of IT and really needs to be unique to the business." Ransomware is not the only data storage and security issue, though. After using its automated risk detection engines to analyze more than 400 enterprise storage devices, Continuity Software published "The State of Storage Security Report" in October 2021. The vendor detected 6,300 discrete security issues and found that the average enterprise storage device has 15 vulnerabilities -- three of which are a high or critical risk. The most common vulnerabilities were the use of vulnerable protocols, unaddressed common vulnerabilities and exposures, access rights issues, insecure user management and authentication, and insufficient logging. Additional issues were incorrect use of ransomware protection features and vulnerabilities in storage software supply-chain management. "The state of enterprise storage security is significantly lagging behind that of compute and network security," the report said. "This is a significant gap that should be addressed as soon as possible. With growing sophistication of data-centric attacks and with tightened regulations, the business implications of ineffective resolution could rapidly increase." The lag in proper storage security is a result of choosing to be reactive rather than proactive, a lack of coordination and ownership, and a dearth of appropriate risk detection tools, said Doron Pinhas, CTO at Continuity Software. "Historically, attacks on data integrity, storage and backup systems were a rarity," Pinhas said. "In recent years we've noticed a sharp change: Ransomware is on the rise, as well as early signs of even more alarming data-targeted attacks." Pinhas noted ransomware gangs such as Conti and Hive can demolish data backups, while other criminals can hijack supply chains like they did in the SolarWinds attack. Pinhas pointed out two common traits for all the data storage and security issues in the report. "They are all the result of lack of awareness and education," Pinhas said. "[And] they could have all been prevented by automating risk detection and remediation." We should assume it's a question of 'when,' not of 'if.' When an attack succeeds, storage and backup are the last line of defense. Doron PinhasCTO, Continuity Software