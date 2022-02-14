Cut down on containerized environment complexity

IT organizations have been given a new charter: Move even faster. Simply ensuring availability and providing reliable technology services are no longer good enough; accelerating operations has quickly risen to the top of the IT prioritization list.

According to new research from Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), 67% of IT decision-makers said they are under pressure to accelerate IT infrastructure provisioning and deployment to support developers and line-of-business teams. That direct connection between IT operations and revenue creation is fueling acceleration demands.

For organizations that seek to achieve this faster access to technology and infrastructure resources, public cloud services have delivered transformative results. But opportunities for competitive differentiation may be diminishing. We are in an era in which digital initiatives can create a competitive advantage -- but because cloud adoption is now ubiquitous, just using the public cloud is no longer enough to get a leg up on the competition.

Not only are the benefits of using the cloud diminishing, but organizations incur increased costs as their IT environments become more disaggregated. As organizations race to scale their operations, modernize their applications and accelerate development, container adoption and usage for production applications -- both stateless and stateful -- has ballooned.

Container adoption delivers numerous benefits to the speed and quality of software development. However, as containerized environments spread across multiple public cloud providers and data center locations, the resulting complexity impedes the acceleration advantages that fueled the container adoption effort in the first place.

What is behind this increased complexity? IT is not an easy job and it never has been. But when you combine the pressure to operate faster and scale larger with little to no increase in personnel, complexity problems arise -- especially when new technologies such as containers and Kubernetes come into play. Whether as part of a DevOps practice or due to a desire to use public cloud infrastructure, organizations have increased their use of containers for both stateless and stateful production applications. Those activities, in turn, increase pressure on IT to speed up resource provisioning or enable developers to self-provision resources to keep pace with development activities. The increased portability of containerized applications leads to application environments more likely to span multiple data centers and public cloud environments. This situation tends to result in the following side effects that create challenges for the business and its IT organization. As IT teams quicken and offload the process of allocating resources to developers, they make less of an effort to ensure that those resources meet application needs. This often leads organizations to err on the side of overprovisioning, which increases cost overhead.

The increased portability of containerized environments leads to even more locations to manage, more public cloud environments to understand and more internal teams to coordinate.

As IT consumes resources based on usage levels across multiple public cloud environments, tracking the cost of those resources can quickly become daunting. For example, ESG found that 63% of organizations said a lack of visibility into public cloud spending hinders their IT planning. So, even as organizations work to accelerate operations, the result is often increased complexity that causes inefficiencies and costs to rise. Those costs, while always important to control, can become a significant burden to fast-growing digital organizations. The result: Increased cost inefficiency related to usage-based services steals budget from new initiatives, ultimately slowing innovation.