20 years of 'Storage' magazine's Products of the Year

A lot has happened in the data storage industry over the past 20 years, and Storage magazine has been there to chronicle the highlights every step of the way. Back in 2002, a storage industry institution was born as Storage magazine rolled out its first Products of the Year competition. I was fortunate to tag along on the POY -- as current and former magazine staffers call it -- journey for about 15 years.

The idea was to give kudos to the best data storage hardware and software available, but it wasn't just another editors' picks or users' choice awards program. POY charted a different course as it set out to find the best of the best in storage gear. Our panel of experts judged the products based on their latest iterations -- in fact, one of the prerequisites to being considered for an award was that the product had to be introduced or upgraded in the previous year. Twenty years later, that "what have you done lately" principle is still the basis of our awards selections.

Including this year's winners, Storage magazine has awarded 313 gold, silver and bronze Products of the Year honors, with those winners comprising a history of networked storage diversity and excellence.

The birth of a competition Two decades ago, storage was just beginning to shake off its image as a stodgy supporting player for servers, which were the network stars. But as shared storage systems popped up in data centers, IT managers saw storage in a different light: as a critical component of successful enterprise computing. IT pros began to realize that networked storage could play a strategic role in the data center, and it has burgeoned into a broad and complex market that hasn't stopped evolving and innovating. The first Storage magazine Products of the Year awards in 2002 recognized exceptional products from 14 different companies, with what would become the usual mix of old-line vendors and leading-edge newcomers. Their offerings reflected the state of the data storage market at that time and just how quickly storage technology had developed. Looking back, that first round of POY awards was notable because 13 of those companies were later acquired by other storage or systems vendors, but also because Commvault -- a little-known startup that had only rolled out its first products two years earlier -- grabbed the gold for backup and disaster recovery software. That win would turn out to be a harbinger of the company's longevity as 2002's gold was the first of seven awards for Commvault, including another gold in 2019.