Cloud malware protection is a path to object cyberstorage

Managed ransomware detection services offered by AWS and Microsoft Azure bring cyberstorage capabilities to cloud object storage, the "dumping ground" of enterprise data.

AWS released Amazon GuardDuty Malware Protection for S3, a managed service that detects malicious files uploaded into selected S3 object storage buckets, during the vendor's re:Inforce 2024 conference last month. The S3 capability complements existing services for block storage in EBS, compute with EC2 and containers, according to AWS.

Last year, Azure released Malware Scanning in Defender for Storage, a similar managed service that detects malware uploaded to Azure Blob storage, the Azure cloud's S3 equivalent for object storage.

Such detection services could help combat malware, especially for enterprises that need to open their networks up to the larger internet, but they provide only one small component of the cyberstorage ideal, said Krista Macomber, an analyst at Futurum Group.

Gartner defines cyberstorage as active defense technologies that identify, protect, detect, respond to and recover from ransomware attacks on unstructured data storage.

More mature cyberstorage strategies will require services like GuardDuty Malware Protection alongside comprehensive infrastructure planning that involves cooperation between security and infrastructure teams, according to Macomber and other analysts.

"There's not going to be a single SKU [for cyberstorage]," Macomber said. "It's going to be more a comprehensive checklist of what the table stakes are that we need to have to ensure resiliency from our primary and secondary storage."

Hyperscaler offers take cybersecurity seriously Amazon GuardDuty Malware Protection for S3 is an agentless scanning capability that evaluates new objects uploaded to S3 buckets, using third-party malware engines for scanning and definitions, according to AWS. AWS said the service specifically looks at new objects being uploaded into an S3 bucket in near real time. Other AWS services such as Amazon EventBridge can handle post-upload actions like tagging and quarantining. The AWS malware protection service is priced per gigabyte of volume scanned and number of objects evaluated per month, with a limited AWS Free Tier version available. Azure's Malware Scanning in Defender for Storage offers a similar suite of capabilities for Azure Blob storage. Other cloud vendors such as Google Cloud and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure provide reference architectures for creating similar capabilities, but do not offer managed services for scanning object storage. These security releases show that hyperscalers are starting to take the security of their object data stores more seriously, said Jerome Wendt, founder and president of Data Center Intelligence Group. Compared with competing storage vendors, hyperscalers like AWS can quickly iterate on these services and capabilities to offer them at scale. "This is Amazon's first step toward looking at data being stored in S3," Wendt said. "It's a maturing of existing technologies that are already out there." The managed GuardDuty service for S3 provides only monitoring and alerts of malware, so it's important for enterprises to have additional security available that's configured according to their needs to halt and quarantine malware, Wendt added. Security features for backups such as immutable snapshots could likely result in future headaches after permanently locking corruption into the backup system. "Your data is still your responsibility, never lose sight of that," Wendt said. "Storing in an immutable format doesn't mean it gets rid of the ransomware [threat]."