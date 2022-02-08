KOHb - Getty Images
2022 data storage conference list reflects cloud, flash trends
In 2022, storage vendors plan to return to in-person shows. This data storage conference list will continue to update as vendors add events and provide more detail on current ones.
Every season is conference season now.
The prevalence of a virtual option means events -- from single webinars to multiday conferences -- are spread throughout the year, rather than focused on specific periods. With the COVID-19 pandemic still a major disturbance two years after it started, events remain in a perpetually fluid state. Some conferences are in-person, some are virtual and some are both. All are subject to change at a moment's notice.
Storage-focused conferences -- as well as more general IT shows that feature a storage element -- include some of the biggest names in IT: Dell, HPE and VMware, for example.
Many vendors have marked their spot on the data storage conference calendar. Some vendors haven't provided full details yet about their 2022 shows, but many offer video from the previous year's show on their conference websites. If you're looking for sessions that you can learn from now, check those websites for more information.
In 2022, shows look to tackle a variety of important storage issues, including work in and after the pandemic, flash memory, cloud and security.
A roundup of 2022 data storage events
USENIX Conference on File and Storage Technologies (FAST), Feb. 22-24
This show gathers researchers and practitioners to explore new directions in the design, implementation, evaluation and deployment of storage systems, according to the conference website. Topics include persistent memory, SSDs and deduplication. The 20th edition of the event is scheduled to be in person in Santa Clara, Calif.
Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management & BPF Summit, May 2-4
This data storage conference gathers R&D experts and kernel subsystem maintainers to design and implement improvements to the Linux file system, storage and memory management subsystems, according to the event website. These improvements are expected to enter the mainline kernel and Linux distributions in the next two to four years. The invitation-only event, which The Linux Foundation manages, is scheduled to be in person in Palm Springs, Calif.
Dell Technologies World, May 2-5
The 2022 edition of this major show will be the first one since Dell spun off VMware. At last year's Dell Technologies World, the vendor launched its Apex storage-as-a-service (STaaS) line. The data storage conference this year features more than 150 breakout sessions, meet-the-expert and whiteboard sessions, hands-on labs and certifications. Tracks include multi-cloud and as a service, the future of work, data innovation and modern security. The event is scheduled to be in person in Las Vegas but also has a virtual component.
SNIA Persistent Memory + Computational Storage Summit, May 25-26
The 10th annual Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) Persistent Memory + Computational Storage Summit will be a virtual event with live keynotes and panel discussions, as well as breakout sessions and demonstrations, according to the event's website. The nonprofit SNIA is made up of member companies that span the storage market. Its mission is to develop and promote vendor-neutral architectures, standards and educational services for the storage industry.
HPE Discover, June 28-30
HPE Discover is billed as the "Edge-to-Cloud Conference," and it will cover secure connectivity, hybrid cloud, AI and data analytics. At last year's HPE Discover, the vendor extended the reach of its GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform with support for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft SQL Server. HPE's storage division has been busy lately with GreenLake STaaS and the all-NVMe Alletra system among its top offerings. HPE Discover is scheduled to be in person in Las Vegas.
Flash Memory Summit, Aug. 2-4
Flash Memory Summit is back in 2022 after taking 2021 off. In 2020, SearchStorage and Flash Memory Summit paired up to provide unlimited access to keynote and session presentations. Vendor keynotes included Western Digital, Fungible, Nvidia, Intel and IBM. Session topics covered advances in enterprise flash storage, NVMe and NVMe-oF, persistent memory, controllers, computational storage, AI and machine learning. This year's data storage conference is scheduled to be in person in Santa Clara, Calif.
Here are other potential and scheduled conferences to keep an eye on:
- IBM Think, May 10-11
- VMworld, Aug. 29-Sept. 1
- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, Oct. 24-28
- Red Hat Summit (coming in 2022)
- Nasuni CloudBound (not yet announced)
- Nutanix .NEXT (not yet announced)
- Pure Accelerate (not yet announced)