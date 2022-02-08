2022 data storage conference list reflects cloud, flash trends

Every season is conference season now.

The prevalence of a virtual option means events -- from single webinars to multiday conferences -- are spread throughout the year, rather than focused on specific periods. With the COVID-19 pandemic still a major disturbance two years after it started, events remain in a perpetually fluid state. Some conferences are in-person, some are virtual and some are both. All are subject to change at a moment's notice.

Storage-focused conferences -- as well as more general IT shows that feature a storage element -- include some of the biggest names in IT: Dell, HPE and VMware, for example.

Many vendors have marked their spot on the data storage conference calendar. Some vendors haven't provided full details yet about their 2022 shows, but many offer video from the previous year's show on their conference websites. If you're looking for sessions that you can learn from now, check those websites for more information.

In 2022, shows look to tackle a variety of important storage issues, including work in and after the pandemic, flash memory, cloud and security.