Benefits and challenges of NetOps-SecOps collaboration

Despite the hype that suggests network-and-security convergence is a huge phenomenon sweeping the enterprise, a Nemertes research study revealed that is far from the case.

The firm's "NetSecOps Research Study 2024-2025" found that only 31% of IT organizations have merged their network and security operations.

At the same time, Nemertes' research illustrated some of the benefits enterprises realized by converging their network and security operations, among them the delivery of highly reliable network services. But that upside came with a clear caveat: Enterprises with converged security teams didn't necessarily record high levels of success in security.

That said, the nature of the modern enterprise and today's cybersecurity threats suggest that organizations -- even if they don't converge network and security operations -- should at least pursue a strategy of tighter and broader collaboration between the two groups.

Benefits of network-and-security collaboration For more than 10 years, Nemertes has advocated that enterprises converge their network operations center (NOC) and security operations center (SOC). The reasoning is based on the realities of the events that NOCs and SOCs respond to, the tools they use and the processes they follow. Network problems can look like security problems, and vice versa. Is it a failed router or a DoS attack in progress? In both cases, the initial reports might look the same and come from the same people. This vagueness sparks one of three responses: Both the NOC and SOC respond simultaneously, resulting in duplicative effort and, potentially, conflicting responses. Either the NOC or SOC responds initially, handing an event off to the other whenever one finds out it isn't the right team to pursue it. This usually results in a similar duplication of effort, albeit serially rather than in parallel. The combined NOC/SOC responds, escalating the event to appropriate specialists in networking or security as events unfold. NOC teams and SOC teams usually rely on an overlapping tool set. While the security team is likely to have more specialist tools to draw on, it leans, like the network team, pretty heavily on general-purpose tools, such as SIEM software; scripting tools, like Python or PowerShell; and infrastructure-as-code tools, like Ansible or Chef. If network and security teams work entirely separately, they are likely to follow divergent standards for the scripts they write, differ in how they manage scripts and recipes, and possess multiple licenses for and instances of tools where a single one might serve better and cost less. The bottom line: The more NOC and SOC teams use the same tools and share instances, the more efficient they can become. Sharing tools becomes even more important when members of either team have to cover for members of the other. It is also worth mentioning that most modern network devices have strong security functionalities and can and should be integral to both ongoing cybersecurity policy enforcement and cybersecurity incident response. The same logic applies to event management processes, including escalation policies and paths, and to incident response. The more tightly woven an enterprise's network and security processes and policies are, the less likely anything will drop into the space between and be left unaddressed. Tighter integration also makes it easier for teams to cover for each other. Whether or not the enterprise goes all in and formally consolidates its NOC and SOC, it can reap abundant benefits from having its network and security teams collaborate more closely and consistently.