How to assess SOC-as-a-service benefits and challenges

Security operations center as a service is a cloud-delivered, subscription-based offering that lets an enterprise outsource cybersecurity functions to a third-party vendor.

While individual SOCaaS offerings vary, they can include any function an on-premises SOC traditionally handles, such as network monitoring, threat detection, threat intelligence, incident response and vulnerability assessments.

Organizations considering SOCaaS, in lieu of an in-house SOC, should understand its key features, benefits and challenges.

What is SOC as a service? In the SOC-as-a-service model, a third-party provider delivers SOC functionality to its customers via the cloud. The core purpose of the SOC -- whether in-house or outsourced -- is to act as a centralized hub from which analysts provide 24/7 security monitoring and prevent, detect, identify, prioritize and respond to cyberthreats. The SOC team gathers real-time data from cybersecurity systems across the IT ecosystem, including those that secure identities, data, endpoints, networks, applications, servers, data centers and cloud environments. This usually involves collecting, managing and analyzing log data and alerts from systems such as firewalls, cloud access security brokers, identity management systems and endpoint protection platforms. To aid in these objectives, a SOC-as-a-service offering might rely on tools such as a security information and event management system or an extended detection and response (XDR) system, either its own or the enterprise customer's. The SOC could also deploy security orchestration automation and response to standardize and accelerate responses to unfolding security events. SOC teams traditionally include incident responders, security investigators, security analysts, SOC managers and security engineers.

SOCaaS vs. MDR Some providers offer solely XDR-based services or managed detection and response (MDR) -- in effect SOCaaS-lite. Full SOCaaS offerings have more extensive features and capabilities.

Key SOC-as-a-service features Any SOC-as-a-service offering should provide its customers the following key features: A dashboard view of the current state of the environment.

Performance against any key security metrics defined in the contract.

The status of any security events in progress.

Access to reporting on both security events and historical performance data. In addition, the SOCaaS offering should define clear handoffs between the provider's own staff, processes and systems and the customer's, based on their clearly defined roles and responsibilities. The SOCaaS provider should also have a well-defined process for flagging any problems its SOC analysts see in the customer environment that they do not have access to fix. For those problems it sees and can respond to, the provider should have clearly defined and consistent procedures for engaging the customer's own change management process to resolve them.

SOC-as-a-service benefits The key benefits of SOCaaS are similar to those of many outsourcing arrangements and reflect the general reasons enterprises adopt the cloud model. They include the following: Lower costs. The SOCaaS model gives CISOs the opportunity to shift SOC costs to nonstaff operating budgets.



Additionally, it is sometimes more cost-effective to subscribe to a full SOCaaS offering than it is to maintain a SOC of similar capabilities in-house. The costs of staffing a 24/7 SOC are considerable, as is the burden of hiring, retaining, training, certifying and managing those professionals. Moving to the SOCaaS model shifts all that to the outsourcer and provides more predictable Opex.

Deploying new tech is also typically far more efficient for SOCaaS users. It could, for example, take many months to choose and deploy an XDR system in an in-house SOC, while SOCaaS with XDR capabilities can be brought online in a fraction of the time.

The less day-to-day operational work an organization's security analysts engage in, the more time they have for high-level strategic pursuits, such as hardening the overall security posture, accelerating the retirement of dated systems and implementing proper identity-centric, zero-trust architecture. Security teams that focus on these kinds of initiatives are also at a lower risk of alert fatigue and burnout.

SOC-as-a-service challenges As with any outsourcing arrangement, potential challenges could ultimately offset potential benefits. Organizations considering SOCaaS should stay alert to the following possible downsides: Cost concerns. Depending on the service contract and how much it was previously spending on its SOC, an enterprise could theoretically see security costs increase.



In that case, instead of redeploying its existing in-house security specialists to other, more strategy-oriented cybersecurity roles, the organization might have to let staff go to maximize savings or offset higher costs.

The search for a provider willing and able to accommodate a company's unique requirements can be challenging. It can be difficult, for example, to find one with sufficient expertise in a particular industry -- manufacturing, say, or logistics -- and one that understands an organization's specific potential threats and regulatory compliance requirements. Process integration. In some cases, organizations could encounter frustrations in integrating their technical and workflow processes with SOCaaS providers', especially if handoff procedures and responsibilities between third-party teams and in-house teams are not well defined.