What a cybersecurity analyst does and how to become one

Enterprise organizations are constantly in need of cybersecurity professionals. According to the ISC2 "Cybersecurity Workforce Study 2023," the number of cybersecurity roles reached an all-time high in 2023 and is expected to continue growing in the coming years, despite advancements in AI and automation.

Because of this ongoing growth, many job seekers are looking to cybersecurity as a long-term career option, with the cybersecurity analyst position as one of the most popular points of entry into the field.

Roles and responsibilities can differ slightly from organization to organization, sometimes causing confusion among job seekers. That said, cybersecurity analyst roles generally require unique skills and deliver different organizational results compared to other roles, such as cybersecurity engineers and information security analysts.

Let's explore common understandings of cybersecurity analyst jobs and how they differ from other security-centric positions.

What does a cybersecurity analyst do? As the name suggests, cybersecurity analysts primarily focus on the analysis of data from various security tools to identify suspicious activities and potential threats in systems and networks. The security analyst's ultimate goal is to help prevent security breaches that could damage the business. Analysts typically conduct their work alongside fellow cybersecurity professionals in a security operations center. Many SOCs have cybersecurity analysts of varying seniority, ranging from entry-level roles to advanced positions. Cybersecurity analysts are key players in the SOC. Many SOCs have analysts of varying seniority, with tier 1 analysts responsible for the most basic, entry-level work. When cybersecurity analysts detect suspicious activities, they begin the incident response process. This involves taking necessary mitigation measures and documenting the details of confirmed security incidents and any attempted or successful data breaches. In addition to threat analysis and remediation, cybersecurity analysts commonly handle the following tasks: Develop organization-wide security strategies.

Recommend new security policies.

Implement security measures.

Perform vulnerability assessments and compliance audits.

Research, identify and apply security patches.

Provide end-user security education.

Generate security reports, and communicate them to relevant parties. Day-to-day responsibilities depend on a cybersecurity analyst's seniority, with senior analysts typically more involved in high-level strategy. Cybersecurity analysts largely focus on the use of security tools for monitoring, detection and response duties.

What is the difference between a cybersecurity analyst and a cybersecurity engineer? While the duties of cybersecurity analysts and cybersecurity engineers might overlap, their job functions have distinct differences. Cybersecurity analysts largely focus on the use of security tools for monitoring, detection and response duties. On the other hand, security engineers focus on the design, deployment and ongoing operations of the security tools that protect the network and offer visibility and detection of cyberthreats.

What is the difference between a cybersecurity analyst and an information security analyst? In some organizations, cybersecurity analysts and information security analysts perform the same functions, and their titles are interchangeable. But, in others, there are differences. In some cases, the scope of what information security analysts protect is broader in comparison. Their responsibilities might include, for example, protecting both physical and digital content against unauthorized access, changes, modifications and improper destruction, as well as ensuring the proper destruction of physical and digital records when necessary. Information security analysts typically focus on information protection policies, regulatory compliance, risk management and the physical security of organizational facilities. Cybersecurity analysts' roles, on the other hand, are narrower in scope, focusing on protecting digital systems, services and data on the corporate network. While some organizations require entry-level cybersecurity analysts to hold bachelor's degrees in computer science, others accept candidates with relevant skills and experience. In fact, ISC2 found in its workforce study that 70% of security professionals prefer entry-level experience over degrees.

How to become a cybersecurity analyst Becoming a qualified security analyst is no easy task. It requires a deep understanding of the following: How computer systems and networks operate.

How to protect systems and networks.

How to gain visibility into attacks against users, systems and data. Cybersecurity analyst hard skills Cybersecurity analysts also need a variety of professional skills. Important technical skills include the following: Proficiency in OSes and OS security.

A deep understanding of network protocols.

The ability to implement security policies.

A deep understanding of supplemental network security tools, including firewalls; intrusion detection and prevention systems; SIEM systems; and monitoring and threat detection tools.

The ability to understand analysis output from system and network security tools.

Proficiency in the use of vulnerability assessment and penetration testing tools.

The ability to execute threat remediation processes using manual and automated methods. Cybersecurity analyst soft skills Soft skills necessary for the cybersecurity analyst role include the following: Problem-solving and critical-thinking capabilities.

Attention to detail.

Communication skills and an ability to liaise effectively with both technical and nontechnical team members.