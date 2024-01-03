Why empathy in the workplace is important

Empathy in the workplace is essential to a positive employee experience.

Workplace empathy creates an environment where employees and customers feel valued, appreciated and cared for. Empathy unites business leaders and employees and helps build an inclusive and positive corporate culture. In a world where employees often measure up potential employers based on culture, empathy and kindness, understanding and displaying authentic empathy is crucial for modern businesses.

As empathy becomes a core leadership competency, organizations must put energy toward training, team building and education.

What is empathy? Merriam-Webster defines empathy as "the action of understanding, being aware of, being sensitive to, and vicariously experiencing the feelings, thoughts, and experience of another." Sometimes confused with sympathy -- or seen as a synonym of sympathy -- empathy is different. Sympathy is defined as having a sincere concern for someone experiencing something difficult. Empathy is when a person feels the emotional pain someone else is experiencing and participates in the emotions of the experience.

Workplace empathy benefits Empathy in the workplace is important for many reasons. Employees can have longer tenure, increased engagement and more creativity. Empathy can also improve customer experience and strengthen relationships with clients and partners. Here is a list of key benefits that workplace empathy brings. Increased retention rates Traditionally viewed as a soft skill, empathy is critical for the creation of safe and positive workplaces -- a priority for much of the workforce. Businessolver's "2023 State of Workplace Empathy" study found that 96% of people surveyed said flexible working hours are the most empathetic benefit an employer can offer, followed by workplace location at 93%. Furthermore, 54% of people surveyed said they would leave their current job if they were required to work in a physical office full time. When employees feel that fostering empathy about both their work and personal lives is an important value to a company, job retention rates are higher due to a sense of belonging and psychological safety. Improved customer experience Being able to see things from a customer perspective can give businesses a competitive edge by giving them loyal customers who can become brand advocates. By putting themselves in their customers' shoes, marketing, sales and customer support teams can optimize their workflows and communications to improve customer experience. Higher sales figures Prioritizing empathy in the workplace can help businesses design products and services that cater well to customer and prospect needs. Thinking empathetically can create products and services to which customers respond well. This can turn them into repeat customers over longer periods of time. Further innovation and creativity A focus on empathy can boost creativity and innovation. Imagining how someone else feels or understanding their viewpoint can open avenues for exploring different ways to solve complex problems. This can lead to innovative product releases, fulfilled employees who get to express their creative sides and better business outcomes all round.

Empathy skills Businesses can increase empathy in the workplace by focusing on fostering empathy and empathy-related skills. Some of these skills might seem obvious, and some less so. But they all help create a company culture where empathy and its associated benefits can thrive. Emotional intelligence Emotional intelligence encapsulates many skills that make up empathy. Merriam-Webster defines it as "the ability to recognize, understand, and deal skillfully with one's own emotions and the emotions of others." People who are well versed in their own emotions and what's driving them have a better idea of how to handle them when they threaten to overwhelm or affect others. Benefits of having strong emotional intelligence in the workplace include being able to give context to and understand why someone has chosen to run or complete a project in a certain way; seeing things from a customer's perspective; and creating a healthy, supportive workplace environment. Self-awareness Self-awareness is a key skill related to empathy. When a person understands and acknowledges why they think certain things and like to complete work-related tasks in a certain way, it enables them to see that co-workers have reasons for why they do things a certain way. This can lead to less conflict and more collaboration at work. Curiosity Curiosity is a skill that might not immediately come to mind when thinking about how to develop empathy, but it can be extremely helpful. Being curious -- especially about other people's experiences and opinions -- makes it easier to understand how they work, what they value, and why they approach projects and tasks the way they do. It can also help ease tensions and lead to better relationships. Open-mindedness Being open-minded is a key skill when it comes to empathy. Trying not to have such rigid beliefs and ways of approaching tasks makes it easier to collaborate with co-workers and to find solutions that might not have appeared before. Being open-minded is also a good way to foster connections, form strong working relationships and create psychologically safe workplaces. Active listening Good listening skills enable people to understand others' perspectives and encourage sharing opinions and experiences. Active listening means having conversations with co-workers in safe spaces and focusing on compassion and sincere validation. Body language is also a crucial component of active listening, so avoid crossing your arms, looking at devices and making little to no eye contact.