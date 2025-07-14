In a few short years, AI went from the stuff of science fiction to an important part of content creation and management.

What started with simple automations to streamline processes and chatbots to answer customer queries became an entire ecosystem of generative AI (GenAI) platforms that can produce articles, social media posts, videos, graphics and marketing strategies in mere seconds. This has led to a rise in AI-generated content, along with widespread enterprise adoption of GenAI tools.

Nearly 75% of organizations have adopted some form of AI, according to a 2024 McKinsey survey, with 65% specifically implementing GenAI into their operations. The rapid uptake reflects both the power and promise of these tools to offer speed, scale and efficiency. Yet, the rise of AI-generated content also raises questions about originality, ethics, quality control, and how humans fit into the content creation and management process.

Learn how AI-generated content became an accepted part of content strategies, the challenges it introduces and how businesses have already adapted.

The history of AI in content Chatbots paved the way for the rise of AI-generated content. They introduced conversational AI and natural language processes, which set the stage for tools that could create content rather than just respond to questions. They also normalized machine-written language, demonstrating that AI-generated content could be functional and accurate. Before GenAI took its place in content creation at Celo Health, a healthcare collaboration platform provider based in New Zealand, the company used AI-powered chatbots trained on company knowledge bases to answer frequently asked questions and direct users to relevant information, according to Remy Church, marketing manager. The company's chatbot helped users find blog posts, guides and product documentation, which reduced support tickets by 22%. How generative AI differs from both chatbots and AI agents AI-based search engine optimization (SEO) tools also helped companies adapt to broader AI use, according to Chris Rodgers, founder and CEO at CSP Agency, an internet marketing service based in Colorado. "SEO tools have had AI built into them for a very long time, and there have been a lot of different tools. They were not where ChatGPT is today, but the tools centered around SEO really opened it up," he said.

Challenges of AI-generated content While the rise of AI-generated content isn't as dire as Skynet -- the Terminator franchise's main antagonist -- it still poses challenges. For example, consistency and copyright concerns may arise. "Teaching [AI] tone is not the same as it understanding the brand. There's a significant difference in being able to communicate with tone and personality and understanding and expressing a brand," said Tim Berney, founder and CEO at VI Marketing and Branding, a marketing agency based in Oklahoma. Using AI to generate content also raises ethical questions surrounding project fees. For example, if a team gets paid by the project and uses GenAI to do a lot of the work, the ethics behind that are murky, Berney said. Ethics should always be top of mind for business owners. Additionally, from a legal standpoint, AI could infringe on copyrights, according to Vincent Allen, partner at law firm Carstens, Allen & Gourley LLP. This is because organizations train AI models on large data sets, which often include copyrighted works. So, AI's output could unintentionally replicate protected material, Allen said. The U.S. Copyright Office has observed several lawsuits over AI-generated content. It has ruled that AI-generated work could not hold any copyright itself -- only work with a human's input can -- but the landscape is still developing.