A guide to the CompTIA Cloud Essentials+ certification exam

Many vendors offer cloud certifications and training that enable administrators to deploy and manage a variety of cloud services. However, there's more to cloud computing than the technical aspects of managing containers, developing web apps or establishing fault-tolerant environments.

CompTIA's Cloud Essentials+ exam fills a unique and essential niche in the cloud certification market. It targets decision-makers and managers concerned with the costs and practicality of cloud computing but who will never be asked to create VMs or deploy containerized web apps.

Below is a guide to CompTIA Cloud Essentials+, summarizing the objectives, exam details and advice on preparing for this unique certification.

Who should take the Cloud Essentials+ exam? Cloud Essentials+ is for the businesspeople surrounding an organization's cloud deployment. It's for those who influence the use and direction of cloud services within the larger business picture. These roles could include the following: Business analysts.

Upper-level managers and executives.

Midlevel managers.

Accounting personnel.

Sales and marketing team members.

Cloud administrators. This exam is also for administrators who need to understand and communicate business concerns. The knowledge provided in the Cloud Essentials+ exam provides technical cloud administrators with the capabilities to communicate effectively with business professionals. This can help administrators move into more business-oriented IT leadership roles.

What does the Cloud Essentials+ exam cover? CompTIA provides exam details on its website along with access to the official objectives. Use these objectives to guide any exam preparation. Compare the Cloud Essentials+ objectives to the Cloud+ objectives to understand how the two differ. Examine the following relevant exam details: Exam name and version: CompTIA Cloud Essentials+ CLO-002.

CompTIA Cloud Essentials+ CLO-002. Cost: $138.

$138. Passing score: 720 on a scale of 100-900.

720 on a scale of 100-900. Length: Up to 75 multiple-choice questions.

Up to 75 multiple-choice questions. Time: 60 minutes. CompTIA suggests six to 12 months of experience as a business analyst in an IT environment. This experience should include some exposure to cloud services and technologies. However, the application of Cloud Essentials+ is significantly broader than just business analyst roles. It's suitable for accounting, leadership and a host of other nontechnical positions. So, what exactly does Cloud Essentials+ cover? Cloud concepts and terminology. Cloud Essentials+ provides the cloud vocabulary and understanding necessary to inform business decisions and designs.

Cloud Essentials+ provides the cloud vocabulary and understanding necessary to inform business decisions and designs. Management and technical operations. Candidates learn about technical aspects of working with cloud technology and the role of DevOps.

Candidates learn about technical aspects of working with cloud technology and the role of DevOps. Governance, compliance and security concepts. This exam covers the importance and impacts of risk management and compliance in the cloud. Cloud Essentials+ does not focus on any single cloud vendor, making it useful in nearly every environment.