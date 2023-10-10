Top 11 Linux certifications

Linux certifications test your ability to deploy and configure a Linux system in a business context. These certifications range from vendor-specific to distribution-agnostic. Several certification vendors provide specialization paths that enable candidates to pursue specific skill sets that match their job roles.

IT professionals use certifications to add to their resumes to prove their knowledge and supplement their experience. Certifications and training also provide an entryway for those just beginning their IT career. Sys admins experienced with other OSes might also wish to broaden their knowledge by adding Linux to their expertise.

This article focuses on the top Linux certifications that can benefit IT personnel.

1. CompTIA Linux+ CompTIA's most current Linux+ certification is a vendor-agnostic approach to learning Linux. It covers how to work with the command line, manage storage, use applications, installation and networking. Linux+ supplements these skills with containers, SELinux security and GitOps. This certification is valid for three years. Prerequisites: None.

2. Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) The RHCSA is usually the first Red Hat certification goal for Red Hat Enterprise Linux administrators. It covers essential maintenance, installation, configuration and networking. This certification provides a hands-on command-line experience. Red Hat certification exams are entirely performance-based. The exams provide one or more VMs to accomplish a list of tasks. Configure tasks correctly to pass the exam. Prerequisites: None.

3. Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE) The RHCE builds on the RHCSA objectives by covering topics like users and groups, storage management and security. The most crucial subject for RHCE candidates is automation, which has a heavy emphasis on Ansible. This certification exam is task-driven. It uses a set of requirements and VMs to validate your abilities. Prerequisites: RHCSA.

4. Red Hat Certified Architect (RHCA) RHCA candidates must pass a combination of five Red Hat exams. Red Hat provides an extensive list of valid certifications. This offers flexibility for administrators to match their knowledge to their job skills. There are two areas of emphasis: infrastructure and enterprise applications. The RHCA certification is Red Hat's highest recognized credential. Prerequisites: Five supporting certification exams.

5. Linux Foundation Certified System Administrator (LFCS) The Linux Foundation offers a wide variety of distribution-neutral certifications that cater to Linux generalists and those needing more specialized skills. The Linux Foundation has retired the Linux Foundation Certified Engineer certification in favor of topics that better align with job roles. The LFCS is the Foundation's primary certification, acting as a springboard for more topic-specific exams. It covers basic deployment, networking, storage, essential commands and user management. The Linux Foundation offers other specialized certifications, like container management with Kubernetes and cloud administration. Prerequisites: None.

6. Linux Professional Institute LPIC-1 The Linux Professional Institute (LPI) offers distribution-neutral certifications that emphasize day-to-day administrative tasks. LPI offers a wide selection of certifications, but their general sys admin exams remain the most popular. The LPIC-1 tests your skills in system maintenance, architecture, file security, system security and networking. This certification is a stepping-stone to more advanced LPI exams. It is valid for five years. Prerequisites: None.

7. Linux Professional Institute LPIC-2 The LPIC-2 builds on the LPIC-1 skills by adding advanced network, system configuration and deployment topics. Unlike other certifications, it includes information on data center management and automation. This certification requires you to hold the LPIC-1 certification. LPI recognizes this certification for five years. Prerequisites: LPIC-1.

8. Linux Professional Institute LPIC-3 LPI offers four specializations at the LPIC-3 certification level. This level is designed for enterprise-class Linux administration tailored to specific job roles. Passing any one specific exam awards you the related LPIC-3 certification. The specializations include the following: Mixed Environments.

Security.

Virtualization and Containerization.

High Availability and Storage Clusters. Unlike LPIC-1 and LPIC-2, there is only one exam for each LPIC-3 specialization. However, you must hold the LPIC-1 and LPIC-2 certifications. Prerequisites: LPIC-1 and LPIC-2.

9. Oracle Linux 8 System Administrator Oracle's Linux distribution is an evolution of Red Hat Linux with additional utilities and applications. The certification validates an administrator's system deployment, maintenance and monitoring skills. It is the foundation for more advanced Oracle Linux certifications that cover topics from cloud management to middleware. Prerequisites: None.

10. SUSE Certified Administrator (SCA) Those who work with the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 15 distribution begin their certification journey with the SCA exam. The objectives cover basic topics SLES administrators should know, including file system management, command line tasks, using Vim, software, networking, storage and monitoring. This certification has no prerequisites and is designed for beginning SUSE administrators. Prerequisites: None.

11. SUSE Certified Engineer (SCE) An SCE possesses similar skills to the SCA. SCE provides advanced administration capabilities, including scripting, encryption, storage, networking and configuration management. The certification is built around SUSE's own Linux Enterprise Server 15. Prerequisites: SCA.

