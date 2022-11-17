Top Kali Linux tools and how to use them

Kali Linux is the operating system most frequently used by both ethical hackers and malicious hackers for almost every aspect of cybersecurity. Kali includes almost every imaginable hacking tool, which means learning to use it is a journey, not a simple skill that can be picked up watching a 10-minute tutorial.

Based on the Debian Linux distribution, Kali includes hacking tools that can be used to carry out and defend against brute-force attacks, wireless attacks, IP spoofing attacks, reverse-engineering attacks, password cracking, dictionary attacks, phishing attacks, SQL injection and more.

Other Kali tools are more aligned with ethical hackers using penetration testing tools, network security information gathering, vulnerability assessment, security testing and security auditing. As a general platform, it also enables cybersecurity professionals to take an offensive rather than a defensive security stance by actively detecting vulnerabilities.

This category covers a lot of ground, and like everything in Kali, tools exist for almost any pen testing or red-teaming exercise involving web applications. While OWASP is a rich cybersecurity platform for network attacks and defenses included with Kali, OWASP Zed Attack Proxy is just one of the many utilities available for attacking web apps. Password attacks. This category includes standalone password cracker tools, such as Hydra, Ncrack, Hashcat and John the Ripper. It also includes utilities that help increase the effectiveness of any password cracker, such as Crunch, a program for generating wordlists; Ophcrack, a program that uses rainbow tables to crack Windows passwords; and more. This abundance of options makes Kali Linux a challenge for beginners looking for an easy tutorial to get started, but it also makes it an indispensable resource for the experienced pen tester or hacker. Consider the information gathering category, which, by some counts, includes well over 60 individual tools. While network protocol analyzers, such as Nmap or Wireshark, may be the best-known information gathering tools, they aren't the only ones. Some of the lesser-known ones are best for specific purposes. For example, Maltego is a utility for gathering open source information about targets using public websites, such as Shodan, the Wayback Machine internet archive, WHOIS lookups and more. InfoSploit is another specialized information gathering tool used to scan web servers for web application vulnerabilities in content management platforms, such as WordPress and Joomla. Even more specialized is the WPScan tool, which probes WordPress sites and can detect installed plugin versions that may be vulnerable to attack. Also included with Kali is the Metasploit framework, a more comprehensive cybersecurity platform that can be used for everything from port scanning to password sniffing, identifying active network services and seeking out potentially vulnerable Microsoft SQL Server implementations. But, if you want to identify SQL servers on a particular website -- including the ability to detect exploitable SQL injection flaws -- then sqlmap is the utility for you. Integration is one of the greatest benefits of using these tools on Kali Linux. Ethical hackers on a pen testing engagement can use the Metasploit framework, through which they get access to any of the individual Kali Linux tools integrated with Metasploit. Another benefit of Kali tool integration is that many security tools are designed as Unix processes that can be started from the command line. Integration of these individual utilities in more comprehensive platforms means users can get the same powerful results from command-line tools that are integrated within the platforms.