How to use Pwnbox, the cloud-based VM for security testing

Nothing beats hands-on experience when learning about new IT concepts. No matter your preferred learning style -- reading, listening or some other approach -- at some point, you must be able to do the specified IT job. That's where lab environments and similar learning settings come into play.

When attaining knowledge about security concepts and tools, one of the top learning environment options is the subscription service Pwnbox, a cloud-based VM specifically designed for security testing and learning.

This article examines how to use Pwnbox and discusses its purpose, subscription information and more.

What is Pwnbox? Pwnbox, owned by security training platform Hack The Box, is a VM accessed via the internet. It is a custom installation of Parrot Security Linux, a Debian-derived Linux distribution roughly comparable to Kali Linux. It has more than 600 security utilities preinstalled, including the following top security auditing and hacking tools: Metasploit.

Nmap.

Burp Suite.

Tor Browser. Hack The Box updates the Pwnbox image monthly to keep it current. Pwnbox enables users to create an environment in which to conduct security tests. Hack The Box handles all the back-end processing, freeing users to focus on what they need to handle: learning security tools. Anyone who has ever built and maintained a local lab environment knows what a huge time-saver Pwnbox represents. Hack The Box and Pwnbox provide specific learning paths, many of which align with recognized industry standards. The labs provide realistic scenarios for penetration testing, as well as red and blue team activities. The idea is to provide users with a preconfigured environment and semidirected instruction that helps translate theoretical knowledge into practical skills. Users can also access Pwnbox from their own servers by downloading Parrot Security. While you're at it, check out the other available Parrot distributions, including Home Edition, Cloud Edition (as a Docker container) and Raspberry Pi Images. The Parrot site also lets you download a Pwnbox image.

Cost and subscription information Hack The Box offers Pwnbox the following three ways: Free. Access to VMs and challenges, with a two-hour free trial of Pwnbox. VIP. For $14 per month, get access to more VMs and challenges, with 24 hours of Pwnbox access monthly. VIP+. For $20 per month, get access to all VMs and challenges, with unlimited Pwnbox access. A business plan is also available; call Hack The Box for more info.

Launching Pwnbox After connecting to Pwnbox through your web browser, launch an instance, known as a box. The following steps outline the general process: Log into your Hack The Box account. Select your location and a VPN server. Select Start Pwnbox. You now see the Pwnbox desktop. You can open a Virtual Network Computing-based desktop connection or an SSH session to the remote system. Now, you're ready to learn. Be sure to select Terminate when you're done. Failing to do so wastes the hours available through your subscription. The Connections Settings window displays relevant information, including the number of hours remaining and your VPN server location. A noninteractive access method called Spectators enables users to view your sessions. This feature is perfect for training and demonstrations.