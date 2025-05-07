How to use arpwatch to monitor network changes

Managing the devices that connect to a network is critical, and Layer 2 MAC addresses are some of the most fundamental identifiers.

Network devices use the Address Resolution Protocol (ARP) to connect Layer 2 MAC addresses with logical IP addresses. Tracking these mappings is essential to ensure only authorized devices connect to a network.

The arpwatch utility helps administrators track physical MAC addresses and logical IP addresses to detect unexpected changes and -- potentially -- unauthorized devices. Its fundamental goal is to alert administrators of changes to the nodes on the network.

Each network interface card (NIC) has a unique MAC address that identifies it. When two devices exchange data over the network, the source and destination MAC addresses -- also known as physical addresses -- are part of how the nodes identify each other.

Network nodes also have logical addresses. Sending and receiving computers use these IP addresses to identify each other.

When addressing network data frames, source computers broadcast an ARP message asking the computer with a given IP address to respond with its MAC address.

The NIC configuration, including its MAC and IP addresses.

The arpwatch utility uses this information to build a database of related MAC and IP addresses. As more data flows in, this database, based on these addresses, becomes an accurate reflection of a network environment. Changes to this configuration become anomalies, triggering arpwatch to issue warnings to administrators.

The ARP cache on a Linux system displays IP and MAC address mappings.

Arpwatch also offers the following security features:

ARP activity monitoring. Arpwatch monitors MAC and IP address exchanges, providing a more holistic view of a network environment for security and troubleshooting.

Arpwatch monitors MAC and IP address exchanges, providing a more holistic view of a network environment for security and troubleshooting. Security alerts. Arpwatch alerts administrators to suspicious activity, including ARP and MAC address spoofing.

Arpwatch alerts administrators to suspicious activity, including ARP and MAC address spoofing. Logging. Arpwatch stores MAC and IP address pairings in a database and alerts administrators to changes.

When using arpwtch, consider deploying and running it in daemon mode. In this configuration, it runs continuously in the background to monitor network connections for unexpected or suspicious changes.

For example, suppose a malicious actor deployed a Raspberry Pi device on your network -- this is relatively easy to do based on the device's small size. The Pi might contain a rogue website requesting security information from users as part of a credential-harvesting attack. Arpwatch should notice the unauthorized device and alert administrators. It can also protect wireless networks from similar attacks and rogue devices.

How to install arpwatch As with most Linux applications, install arpwatch using your distribution's preferred package manager. The commands are usually apt or dnf, but they could vary. Security-oriented distributions, including Kali Linux, Parrot Linux and others, typically include arpwatch. On Debian, Ubuntu and similar distributions, type: apt install arpwatch On Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Fedora, Rocky and AlmaLinux, type: dnf install arpwatch Arch Linux users can type: pacman -S arpwatch Install MacPorts to add arpwatch to your macOS system. Direct options for Windows systems are not available, so consider tools such as ARP Monitor or NetCut.

How to use arpwatch Plan to use arpwatch as a set-it-and-forget-it kind of service. As such, your main tasks are configuring the service and setting it to run when the system is online. The arpwatch configuration file on Fedora is /etc/sysconfig/arpwatch, though the location could vary by distribution. Use your favorite Linux text editor to modify the file's settings. Common file settings include the following: DEVICE=eth0 substitutes your system's device name.

substitutes your system's device name. [email protected]

RUN_DAEMON=yes enables daemon mode.

enables daemon mode. ARP_FILE=/var/lib/arpwatch/arp.dat defines the database location.

defines the database location. resolve specifies DNS reverse name resolution to resolve hostnames from IP addresses.

specifies DNS reverse name resolution to resolve hostnames from IP addresses. dhcp-snooping enables correlation of MAC and IP addresses using the Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol. Start and enable arpwatch using the systemctl command: systemctl enable arpwatch systemctl start arpwatch You will need an SMTP client on the system to forward email to an SMTP server. Most distributions include this. Don't forget to configure firewall rules to permit SMTP traffic -- usually 25/tcp -- and set up name resolution. Define configuration options in the /etc/sysconfig/arpwatch file.

How to display arpwatch results You'll usually deploy arpwatch as a long-term option to monitor MAC and IP addresses. It generates a database of these mappings. You can find the database at /var/lib/arpwatch/arp.dat on most Linux distributions. Arpwatch reports actual changes to the system log. Note the new station entries in the log entries. Use the journalctl command to display the arpwatch results. The command is: sudo journalctl -u arpwatch The log results show whether the MAC-IP mapping is new or changed.