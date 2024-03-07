The differences between inbound and outbound firewall rules

It is critical to compare the roles of inbound and outbound firewall rules before deploying a corporate firewall to ensure it properly secures an enterprise IT environment.

Simply put, inbound firewall rules protect the network from unwanted incoming traffic from the internet or other networks -- in particular, disallowed connections, malware and DoS attacks. Outbound firewall rules control outgoing traffic -- that is, requests to resources outside of the network. For example, a connection request to an email service or the TechTarget website might be allowed, but connection requests to unapproved or dangerous websites are stopped.

A single firewall typically serves both functions, but it's essential to understand the differences -- as well as the benefits and drawbacks -- of inbound and outbound firewall rules.

Inbound traffic versus outbound traffic Enterprise networks have both inbound traffic and outbound traffic. Inbound requests originate from outside the network, such as a user with a web browser, email client, server or application making requests -- like FTP and SSH -- or API calls to web services. Outbound requests originate from inside the network, destined for services on the internet or outside networks. Firewalls are designed and deployed to prevent inbound traffic from entering a network and to stop outbound traffic from connecting to external resources that are noncompliant with an organization's security policies.

The difference between inbound and outbound firewall rules Firewall rules, which are either inbound or outbound, can be customized to allow traffic on specific ports, services and IP addresses to enter or leave the network: Inbound firewall rules protect a network by blocking traffic known to be from malicious sources. This stops various attacks, such as malware and DDoS, from affecting internal resources.

protect a network by blocking traffic known to be from malicious sources. This stops various attacks, such as malware and DDoS, from affecting internal resources. Outbound firewall rules define the traffic allowed to leave a network and reach legitimate destinations. These rules also block requests sent to block requests sent to malicious websites and untrusted domains. They can also prevent data exfiltration by analyzing the contents of emails and files sent from a network. Inbound traffic originates from outside the network, while outbound traffic originates inside the network. The firewall policy that governs the configuration of inbound and outbound rules is based on a risk assessment of the assets it is protecting and the business needs for users and services inside the network. For example, the HR department might be allowed access to the internet and the company's accounting department's network but not vice versa. Any changes to inbound and outbound firewall rules should be carefully planned, implemented and monitored to avoid unforeseen consequences, among them blocking valid requests, which can throttle legitimate business activities and frustrate users.

Using inbound firewall rules For years, firewalls have protected internal network systems from outside threats by enforcing rules that control the flow of inbound traffic. The goal of inbound firewall rules is to keep malicious traffic out of a network and protect resources located within it. Firewalls can be located at various points within a network -- most certainly on the perimeter where the network connects to the internet but also within an organization's own network to divide it into smaller individual subnetworks, known as network segmentation. This approach enables each firewall's inbound rules to be configured to protect the specific resources on each segment. For example, the firewall protecting the HR segment of the network only permits inbound requests from HR employees with the necessary privileges. A firewall protecting the network perimeter, meanwhile, has less restrictive rules. These rules, however, are based on threat intelligence and block traffic from known bad IP addresses or locations.