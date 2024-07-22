Where to place a firewall in an enterprise network

Just as in real estate, when it comes to firewall placement, location is everything.

First introduced nearly 40 years ago, firewalls are key network security tools that provide boundaries between outside and internal networks. A firewall acts as a buffer between the private corporate network and the public internet, executing rules designed to protect the organization from dangerous inbound traffic, while also preventing data leakage and theft of internal data assets.

Inbound and outbound packets are routed to the firewall, which assesses the traffic and applies firewall rules based on corporate policy to either relay the traffic in either direction or block it. For example, a corporation might limit which websites employees are allowed to access or restrict what data they can share externally.

As enterprise networking has advanced, so have firewalls. They now not only protect internal networks from external traffic, but also enforce network segmentation rules and protect different parts of the network with varying security needs.

Let's look at common firewall placements and the importance of proper placement.

Common firewall placements Firewalls protect not only the network as a whole, but also subnetworks. They segment different sections of the corporate network by applying preconfigured rules that map to enterprise security policies. By acting as a perimeter, the firewall ensures subnetworks requiring a higher level of security or interacting with external users are protected without interfering with communications. Between external and internal networks The most common firewall placement is between internal and external networks (the internet). Firewalls run on a dedicated machine or on a switch. They are typically installed across a WAN connection, usually right before the router at the ingress point to track and filter incoming and outgoing traffic. Routers themselves often have integrated firewall functionality to provide an additional level of protection. Between external and DMZ networks Firewalls can isolate demilitarized zone (DMZ) networks, which are subnetworks that support a company's customer-facing communications. A firewall between the DMZ and internal networks enables client interactions, while it prevents external parties from accessing internal corporate resources. Between internal networks Organizations can position firewalls between logically or physically separate internal subnetworks that might process confidential or sensitive data to enforce appropriate levels of access control.

Single vs. multiple firewalls Organizations can use a single firewall or multiple firewalls to segment internal, restricted and DMZ networks according to policy. A more centralized organization that doesn't host customer-facing communications or has highly sensitive security requirements might opt to use a single firewall to protect the entire environment. An enterprise with a more complex architecture and more variable security requirements might install multiple firewalls to carry out different security rules for specific segments and to elevate the level of security for the entire internal network. The perimeter firewall, the device closest to the WAN connection, sends traffic to and from the DMZ network. A second internal firewall takes in the traffic moving through the DMZ, screens it and passes it along to the internal network. Some organizations opt to use multiple firewalls to cover both Layer 2 and Layer 3 interfaces. Layer 2 firewall interfaces apply the packet inspection used in intrusion prevention systems. Enterprises might also decide to use firewalls from different vendors to ensure that, if there is a security flaw associated with one, the other catches it.