How to protect port 139 from SMB attacks

Open ports enable data to be sent to and from a network. They are essential for users to communicate and share resources. Left unprotected and unpatched, however, they can become security risks.

Dedicated ports for Server Message Block (SMB), a client-server communication protocol for resource sharing, came under scrutiny following the 2017 EternalBlue zero-day attacks. The exploit, which targets vulnerable legacy versions of the SMB protocol, was used in the infamous WannaCry ransomware attacks.

Another SMB port, 139, is also often under scrutiny. Let's take a closer look at ports and port 139 in particular, including its security risks and how to protect it from attacks.

What is a port? Computer ports are software-defined values that identify a network communication endpoint. They play an integral role in intercomputer communications. All connections made on a network, such as the internet and a local network, use source and destination IP addresses to uniquely identify the sender and receiver and source and destination ports to find the service the message is intended for. A port is open when it is listening for incoming requests. If a port rejects connection requests or ignores all packets, it is closed.

What are port numbers? Port numbers uniquely identify each port. Commonly used port numbers for well-known internet services are numbered 0 through 1023. They include the following: Web servers listen on port 443.

DNS servers listen on port 53.

Email servers need ports 25 and 110 open for SMTP and Post Office Protocol messages. Each communication packet includes the destination and source ports. A client can, therefore, communicate with multiple services on the same server because the port numbers ensure each session remains independent.

What is port 139? Port 139 is the dedicated port for SMB over NetBIOS. It is primarily used to enable applications and devices to access shared resources, such as files and printers residing on other networked devices, across a Windows-based LAN. Versions of SMB post-Windows 2000 use port 445 and TCP so SMB can work over the internet.

What are the security risks of open port 139? Open ports, if not correctly configured and protected, provide a doorway into a device and the network it's on. An open port 139 that allows inbound traffic from all external IP addresses is extremely dangerous. Any shared resources are exposed to the public internet. An attacker could also run the NetBIOS diagnostic tool Nbtstat to obtain information to help them start footprinting a system they want to attack.