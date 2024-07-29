What to expect from CompTIA Cloud+ CV0-004 certification

For decades, CompTIA has provided the IT industry with vendor-agnostic certifications that prove specific levels of knowledge on essential topics, including hardware, networking, security and more. CompTIA has not let the cloud migration pass it by, and in 2024, it will release the latest iteration of its CompTIA Cloud+ certification exam.

This version of the exam adds current topics and refocuses exam candidates on critical knowledge. The CompTIA Cloud+ CV0-004 exam will become available in late 2024, phasing out the CompTIA Cloud+ CV0-003 exam shortly thereafter.

This article provides everything you need to know about the new certification, including the current objectives, comparison against the previous version and exam prep tips.

Who is the Cloud+ CV0-004 exam for? This certification is best suited for those with two to three years of industry experience as a cloud engineer or administrator. Candidates should also have knowledge equivalent to CompTIA Network+ and Server+. A broad range of candidates can also benefit from the vendor-neutral nature of Cloud+. Most cloud certifications focus on a particular vendor, such as Amazon or Microsoft. However, many of today's organizations use multiple cloud vendors and services. Cloud+ exposes learners to a variety of concepts that are an essential part of multi-cloud environments. This vendor-neutral approach differentiates the Cloud+ certification from vendor-specific options. Nontechnical cloud decision-makers may benefit from the business-oriented CompTIA Cloud Essentials+ CLO-002.

Cloud+ CV0-004 objectives overview CompTIA breaks its exam objectives into domains to organize related topics. Cloud+ CV0-004 includes the following six domains that represent different percentages of the exam: Cloud architecture: 23%. Deployment: 19%. Security: 19%. Operations: 17%. Troubleshooting: 12%. DevOps fundamentals: 10%. Specific objectives and subtopics exist within these domains. This ensures comprehensive coverage of today's most crucial cloud technologies. Topics cover everything from cloud deployment models to troubleshooting migrations to compliance. There is a strong emphasis on basic design principles, with 23% of the exam focused on architecture. Day-to-day administration, deployment and migration consume most of the exam's attention. As always, security and troubleshooting are essential. DevOps consumes 10% of the exam, illustrating its importance to cloud administrators. Cloud networking receives significant attention in the CV0-004 exam. Topics include software-defined networking, load balancers, cloud virtual LANs and more.

CompTIA Cloud+ CV0-003 vs. CV0-004 Compare the above exam domains for CV0-004 against the previous certification objectives listed below: Deployment: 23%. Operations and support: 22%. Troubleshooting: 22%. Security: 20%. Cloud architecture and design: 13%. Increased DevOps focus The addition of various topics reflects CompTIA's commitment to keeping certifications current and forward-looking. The objectives expanded the discussion of DevOps, including extensive coverage of automation and orchestration concepts. The primary difference is the addition of a DevOps domain. DevOps topics were a smaller part of the CV0-003 learning objectives. The objectives expanded the discussion of DevOps, including extensive coverage of automation and orchestration concepts. For example, CI/CD pipelines constitute an entire subdomain. DevOps tools, including Ansible, ELK Stack, Grafana, Terraform and Jenkins, also receive more attention. Additionally, the DevOps domain adds more information about version control using Git. Other new additions The CV0-004 objectives refocus attention on service availability, with less coverage of capacity planning. The CV0-003 content had more information on business and user requirements, though these are still well represented in CV0-004. CompTIA's emphasis on current topics also extends to AI, machine learning and IoT.