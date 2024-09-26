3 takeaways from the CompTIA Cloud+ certification exam

CompTIA rotates its certification objectives about every three years to maintain relevance. The latest update rolls out in fall 2024 with the CV0-004 exam. As the author of the previous and latest versions of The Official CompTIA Cloud+ Instructor Guide and Student Guide, I have a unique perspective on the topics and concepts covered in the new exam.

The CompTIA Cloud+ certification exam covers many good topics, essential concepts and practical utilities, including AI, machine learning, containers, virtualization and vulnerability management. The following three takeaways are among the most relevant and timely:

Data sovereignty. Explains essential data ownership, sovereignty and privacy concepts. Code deployment. Covers the importance of code for managing deployment and configuration. DevOps fundamentals. Discusses source control, CI/CD, integration and tools.

Let's explore these topics more below.

Data sovereignty One of the topics I've seen more in the field is data sovereignty. The latest Cloud+ requirements pay close attention to this concept in Objective 4.2 Compare and contrast aspects of compliance and regulation. It specifically calls out data ownership, locality, classification and retention, in addition to sovereignty. Common industry standards are also highlighted. Doing so ensures exam candidates delve into this critical area for international business. The data sovereignty topic continues to grow in importance because political or geographical boundaries do not necessarily constrain resources and data. From local regulations to national legislation, cloud administrators must take care to ensure user privacy and data storage meet requirements.

Code deployment In Objective 2.4 Given a scenario, use code to deploy and configure cloud resources, CompTIA emphasizes the importance of scripting, version control and repeatability to infrastructure-as-code and configuration-as-code processes. These processes have become more vital to organizations over time in managing cloud-based scaling, rapid deployment and feature customization. YAML and JSON files are most common when working with cloud deployments and resources. It's important to understand how to format these documents and handle drift detection and versioning issues.