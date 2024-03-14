Oracle advances generative AI and HR into the unknown

Oracle's push to automate HR is receiving a boost from its latest release of generative AI tools.

Automation is targeting HR, and tools like generative AI might help to deliver results. This week, The Hackett Group released new research that found generative AI has the potential to yield a 40% reduction in costs. The study was based on client businesses with more than half coming from companies with at least 10,000 employees.

However, Tony DiRomualdo, senior research director at the management consultancy, said the firm has not observed any impact on HR jobs and staffing yet.

"Most HR organizations are either taking a wait-and-see approach to generative AI or conducting limited pilots," DiRomualdo stated.

Even Oracle acknowledges that some users need to be more confident about adoption. Oracle's first release of generative AI tools came in the fourth quarter of last year, and now it's releasing another set in the first quarter of this year.

Recruiters have long been utilizing AI to assist in sifting through resumes, but Oracle is taking this a step further by enabling candidates to discover suitability for a role.

"We're putting that power into the hands of the candidates to better self-select," said Yvette Cameron, senior vice president of global product strategy at Oracle Cloud HCM. Cameron explained that as candidates explore job opportunities, AI helps them to understand whether they are a match for a particular role.

Oracle also provides customers with an explainable AI feedback feature to reveal why specific recommendations were made. "We don't want our AI to be a black box," she said.

However, Cameron acknowledged that some organizations might choose to delay using the technology for now, similar to how some companies still do not utilize traditional AI-based ranking assistance in recruiting despite it being available for years. She emphasized that it comes down to each customer's comfort level and interpretation of state and federal laws.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has repeatedly stated that it is watching for signs of discrimination by automated decision-making systems.