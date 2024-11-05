Gartner: AI isn't replacing HR workers

At Gartner's ReimagineHR Conference, it was clear AI is revolutionizing HR and enabling companies to automate specific processes.

However, HR remains complex, as different systems need help to translate information easily from one to another. Regulatory issues are also causing companies to move cautiously in adopting the technology. And AI has the potential to create a new set of problems.

Analysts pointed out that it can make workers sloppy and weaken critical thinking skills. But the latest generation -- Gen Z -- seems ready to take on new workplace challenges.

The following is a roundup of some of the AI in HR discussions from the recent event:

Generative AI's poison pill Gartner analyst Brent Cassell said that by 2027, 25% of new software applications will be automatically generated by AI without a single human in the loop. Cassell noted that schools are concerned about the effects of generative AI on critical thinking skills. Research also indicates that overreliance on generative AI could prompt developers to produce lower-quality code. Gartner predicts that by 2027, 80% of organizations using AI technology will set aside a budget for information validation, Cassell said.

Humans have a future in HR Helen Poitevin, another Gartner analyst, said only a small percentage of companies might reach a point where chatbots handle most HR tasks. Even in these cases, companies would see minimal reductions in HR headcount -- less than 5%. [HR departments] might see headcounts increase to be able to manage those bots that misbehave. Helen PoitevinAnalyst, Gartner The complexity of HR systems, including payroll and benefits, doesn't allow easy integration into a single chatbot. HR departments "might actually see headcounts increase to be able to manage those bots that misbehave," Poitevin said. She added that she expects that 98% of job candidates will rely heavily on AI to generate their profiles by 2028, with more than one quarter potentially containing fabricated elements. As falsified applications increase, employers will invest in AI to verify candidate authenticity. AI has significant potential to automate recruiting high-volume jobs, especially those that don't require an interview. General Motors, for instance, told conference attendees that automation can reduce the hiring of some hourly workers from 60 days to 60 minutes.

Collaboration problems Employees today, even when working in the office, are more inclined to interact via email or text. "There's less of an appetite to pick up the phone," said Jackie Watrous, a Gartner analyst. In some cases, AI might replace the need to closely collaborate, which could have an effect on training and knowledge sharing, Watrous said. If early-career employees lose exposure to more experienced workers, "that could be very detrimental because now you're not passing on that knowledge," she said. This collaboration challenge could drive an increased use of "nudge" tools, which remind employees to take specific actions such as prompting a manager to have a conversation with a younger employee, Watrous said.